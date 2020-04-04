We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Shanelle Flores, a senior at Burke High School, brought her prom dress in February as she counted down the days to her senior prom.

Like many high school students across the nation, that hope was shattered. The coronavirus pandemic abruptly closed not only businesses and schools but also took away once-in-a-lifetime moments for high school students — from senior skip day to senior pranks to prom night.

At first, Flores said she believed her prom moment had been lost. But Mekhi Mitchell, her boyfriend of almost a year and a senior at Central High School, had an idea.

And, of course, he had some help from his mom Clarice Jackson.

The soon-to-be high school graduates celebrated senior prom at home in the Jacksons’ basement. After Mitchell picked up his date, the two enjoyed a homemade dinner, took photos and danced the night away.

“I feel very grateful. I felt like it made me feel very special,” the captain of her cheer varsity team said. “I felt very happy.”

Their prom-at-home was on March 28, the date of Burke’s canceled prom. The two were the only attendees, so Jackson said they followed the guidelines of limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.

Jackson’s memories of her own prom night at Northwest High School prompted her to decorate the basement and create a prom-at-home for the two high school sweethearts.

She said the two families are close, and both teens have stayed at home with their respective families and avoided going out in public.

Jackson said she wanted to teach her son that life must go on, even in uncertain times.

“I want him to have a principle in mind that things are going to happen in life that are outside of our control,” Jackson said. “But we have to take control of how we respond to things.”

Mitchell said he’s learned to enjoy every moment in life because things like prom night can be taken away.

“I don’t think a lot of people understand that this is a big deal for us,” Mitchell said. “We will be all right, but we’ve waited 13 years for moments like this.”

The two honor-roll students are looking forward to graduation and their college days. Both will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. When their days of social distancing are over, both said they can’t wait to see their friends and tell them about their one-of-a-kind prom.

“I joked around and said that it was better than last year, but in a way, it was,” Flores said. “It was very special and very personal.”

Central High School’s prom night had been scheduled for May 2, Jackson said. She said she’s ready for another prom-at-home, and this time, she’ll make her son, who was named Central’s Senior of the Year by the Omaha West Rotary Club, the king.

“He’ll be a prom king at his prom here at home,” she said, joking.