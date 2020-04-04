Shanelle Flores, a senior at Burke High School, brought her prom dress in February as she counted down the days to her senior prom.
Like many high school students across the nation, that hope was shattered. The coronavirus pandemic abruptly closed not only businesses and schools but also took away once-in-a-lifetime moments for high school students — from senior skip day to senior pranks to prom night.
At first, Flores said she believed her prom moment had been lost. But Mekhi Mitchell, her boyfriend of almost a year and a senior at Central High School, had an idea.
And, of course, he had some help from his mom Clarice Jackson.
The soon-to-be high school graduates celebrated senior prom at home in the Jacksons’ basement. After Mitchell picked up his date, the two enjoyed a homemade dinner, took photos and danced the night away.
“I feel very grateful. I felt like it made me feel very special,” the captain of her cheer varsity team said. “I felt very happy.”
Their prom-at-home was on March 28, the date of Burke’s canceled prom. The two were the only attendees, so Jackson said they followed the guidelines of limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer.
Jackson’s memories of her own prom night at Northwest High School prompted her to decorate the basement and create a prom-at-home for the two high school sweethearts.
Omaha high school students, Shanelle Flores and Mekhi Mitchell, hold a "Class of 2020" sign. Both will graduate from high school this semester.
COURTESY/CLARICE JACKSON
She said the two families are close, and both teens have stayed at home with their respective families and avoided going out in public.
Jackson said she wanted to teach her son that life must go on, even in uncertain times.
“I want him to have a principle in mind that things are going to happen in life that are outside of our control,” Jackson said. “But we have to take control of how we respond to things.”
Mitchell said he’s learned to enjoy every moment in life because things like prom night can be taken away.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand that this is a big deal for us,” Mitchell said. “We will be all right, but we’ve waited 13 years for moments like this.”
The two honor-roll students are looking forward to graduation and their college days. Both will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall. When their days of social distancing are over, both said they can’t wait to see their friends and tell them about their one-of-a-kind prom.
“I joked around and said that it was better than last year, but in a way, it was,” Flores said. “It was very special and very personal.”
Central High School’s prom night had been scheduled for May 2, Jackson said. She said she’s ready for another prom-at-home, and this time, she’ll make her son, who was named Central’s Senior of the Year by the Omaha West Rotary Club, the king.
“He’ll be a prom king at his prom here at home,” she said, joking.
Saint Cecilia's Makenna Asher hugs Bailey Kissinger after winning their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Grace Driewer and Brooklyn Kindschuh battle Saint Cecilia's Bailey Kissinger and Elizabeth Landgren during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's Chloe McCauley takes down the net after their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's dog piles Erin Sheehy after winning their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's celebrates their win over Ponca during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Kaci Day scores against Saint Cecilia's Tori Thomas during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Ponca's Ashlyn Kingsbury scores over Saint Cecilia's Elizabeth Landgren during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
Saint Cecilia's Makenna Asher maintains control of the ball after Ponca's Alyssa Crosgrove tipped it during their Class C2 State championship game on Saturday.
A stuffed dinosaur makes its way through the Pius X crowd during the Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Taylor Searcey battles for the ball against Pius X's Miriam Miller during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski goes for a layup against Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels and Charley Bovaird during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X raises their state Championship trophy during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Adison Markowski powers past Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifels during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski blocks Lincoln East's Briley Hill on a shot during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Lincoln East's Charley Bovaird tries to grab the rebound over the handsof Pius X's Alexis Markowski and Lauren Taubenheim during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski blocks Lincoln East's Skylar Kreifelsduring their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski raises a net string after Pius X's victory over Lincoln East during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Pius X's Alexis Markowski attempts to rip the ball from Lincoln East's Haley Peterson and Olivia Kugler during their Class A state tournament championship game on Saturday.
Wynot celebrates their victory in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Caitlin Jarosz watches as Wynot's Karley Heimes stretches for the ball in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner controls the ball as Wynot's Michaela Lange tries to block her in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes shoots over three Humphrey St. Francis players in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots over Wynot's Karley Heimes in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Players battle for the ball during the Wynot vs. Humphrey St. Francis Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fan Sean Freudenberg celebrates a three-pointer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Shaelee Planer and Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner go up for the tip-off in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kyleigh Sjuts shoots over Wynot's Michaela Lange in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch slides across the floor in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans react to a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes controls the ball as Humphrey St. Francis' Alissa Kosch defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kaylee Stricklin shoots a free throw in her Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
A Humphrey St. Francis fan cheers during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange looks for an open play as Humphrey St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth watches his team in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
The championship trophy and medals for the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey st. Francis fans celebrate a play in the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner moves down the court as Wynot's Kaitlyn Heimes defends in their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans cheer during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis fans watch the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot head coach Steve Wieseler calls out to his team during the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot fans watch the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Autumn Lawson celebrates after being taken out in the final seconds of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot celebrates their victory of the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Noelle Wieseler cuts off part of the net following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Michaela Lange hugs head coach Steve Wieseler following the the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Allison Weidner smiles while tearing up with her teammates following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Humphrey St. Francis' Kayla Brandl hugs head coach Bryan Reichmuth following the Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Wynot's Katelyn Heine waves the net in the air following the Class D-2 girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Wynot won the title 59-51.
Crete's Morgan Maly looks to pass the ball past Beatrice's Carley Leners in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete's Alexis Mach and Beatrice's Carley Leners and Makenzie Hatcliff all go up for a rebound in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff looks for an open pass through Crete's Alexis Mach and Jayda Weyand in their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Crete celebrates their victory following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Morgan Maly waves the net in the air following the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Makenzie Hatcliff tries to pass past Crete's Hannah Newton in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
A Beatrice fan cheers during the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners plays defense against Crete's Morgan Maly in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Hannah Newton goes for a layup in the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans celebrate a three-pointer in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Jayda Weyand moves past Beatrice's Addison Barnard in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice fans lights up the arena during the pregame ceremony for the Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice is introduced for the Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice's Carley Leners and Crete's Elizabeth Allen go up for the tip-off in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Beatrice cheerleaders perform during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete's Brooke Deisley shoots past Beatrice's Olivia Aden in their Class B state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
The Crete vs. Beatrice Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
Crete fans cheer during the Class B girls basketball state championship game on Saturday. Crete won the title 53-26.
