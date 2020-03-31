The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has extended the closure of the Prairie Flower casino in Carter Lake at least through April 7, tribal officials announced Monday.

The Prairie Flower had closed on short notice March 17 after an announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds closing state-run casinos across Iowa, along with restaurants, bars and other facilities, through March 31.

Last Thursday, she extended those closures through April 7. It applies to Ameristar Council Bluffs as well as Harrah's and Horseshoe casinos.

Because the Ponca Tribe is a sovereign nation, it isn't subject to Reynolds' closure order. A tribal statement described the Tribe's decision as "voluntary, temporary."

However, so far they have followed the lead of officials in nearby jurisdictions. When the casino was closed at noon on March 17, patrons said they were given only three minutes' notice.

"Ponca Tribe of Nebraska leaders have authorized an automatic extension of the voluntary closure until public health concerns surrounding COVID-19 are abated," the statement said.

During the closure, the entire facility was deep-cleaned, according to the statement. A reopening date will be announced later.