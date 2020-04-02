A sixth case of coronavirus has been found in Pottawattamie County.

The case involves a Council Bluffs woman between the ages of 61 and 80. Health authorities haven’t been able to make a connection between the woman and others with COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, so they’ve concluded that the case is a result of community spread. The woman has preexisting conditions.

She is self-isolating at home, according to Pottawattamie County Public Health.