A portion of the Big Papio Trail is closed for repair work for the rest of the month.

The section of the trail runs from L to F Streets. The closure will last through June 1.

During the closure, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will complete embankment repair work. — Kelsey Stewart

