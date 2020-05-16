A portion of the Big Papio Trail is closed for repair work for the rest of the month.
The section of the trail runs from L to F Streets. The closure will last through June 1.
During the closure, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District will complete embankment repair work.
