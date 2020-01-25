That quick dip into icy lake water is all for a good cause.
The Polar Plunge, a fundraiser for Special Olympics Nebraska, is Feb. 8. Participants raise money for the nonprofit's Nebraska chapter. To celebrate their efforts, they dash into the freezing water of Zorinsky Lake.
Organizers hope to bring in $125,000 at this year's event. Previous years' efforts have generated about $100,000 worth of donations, said Katie Kellar, director of development for Special Olympics Nebraska.
Participants — also called "plungers" — will start running into the waist-deep water at 11 a.m. Once they reach a bikini-clad mannequin, they can head back to shore, where heated changing tents await.
About 300 people are expected to participate, and spectators are welcome.
Kellar said some participants tackle the icy dip as a bucket list item, but others are repeat plungers.
"It's a unique way to give back," Kellar said. "It's not your typical way to volunteer or donate."
Plungers aren't allowed to dive into the shallow water and don't have to run full speed. They should wear shoes and use caution on the boat ramp. Participants also are advised to bring a towel, blanket or robe to wrap up in before the plunge and on their way to the changing tents post-plunge.
The majority of plungers stick with a theme or costumes, Kellar said. But the most festive will earn an award. Popular costumes include swimsuits, Hawaiian shirts or penguin costumes. Some standouts included a group in full pirate gear, plus a makeshift ship, and a group that acted out riding a roller coaster.
Taking the plunge into chilly water costs a minimum $50 donation. Plungers receive incentives starting at $75 and up to $3,000. Online registration is open, and participants can register at the event.
The Polar Plunge is the organization's largest single-day event fundraiser, Kellar said. Funds go toward sports, health and education programs.
