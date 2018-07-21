Nebraska’s smallest town had a really big sign. The sign — covering 5 acres — was laid in a farm field next to Monowi, a village in northeast Nebraska that is the state’s smallest incorporated town. It ready "Arby's Now Has Coke." Click here to read the story.
Remember that time the grounds crew lit the field on fire to help soggy conditions at the College World Series? Or when a helicopter was brought in to act as a giant fan? The CWS has had some weird moments with weather. Click here to ready the story.
Deputy Amanda Illuzzi is a K-9 handler for the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, so there’s no doubt she loves animals. So she was when she had a chance to help rescue a 5-week-old owl that had wandered onto a busy street. Click here to read the story.
Beth Stone planted yellow, purple and orange petunias on a spring morning to honor a friend. Soon after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2014, Stone became friends with Tracy Buskirk, who was fighting the same disease. Click here to read the story.
The latest and greatest from The World-Herald's Mike O'Connor
From the latest on cute and cuddly pets to why the sky is orange and everything between, World-Herald reporter Mike O'Connor is bringing you some of the best (and strangest) stories Omaha has to offer.
There's no questioning who North Carolina's best teammate is. He's a very good boy who loves to cuddle. Meet Remington, the Tar Heels' support dog. Click here to read the story.
Despite official history, it turns out Omaha Westside High School wasn't named after 'West Side Story' after all. Click here to read the story.
Omaha man Paul Shadle is one of 25 individuals featured in a national campaign from the nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer. The campaign, which features video and images of the individuals, runs through the month of March.
