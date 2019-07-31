Sign up for the Live Well Nebraska newsletter

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

20190724_new_waitingBJS01

Erin Phillips, 31, who has developmental disabilities, poses with Barb Fitzgerald, left, and Robyn Grotfeld, right, at her extended family home in Lincoln. Phillips works part-time at Super Saver and is a disability policy advocate for People First of Nebraska.

A roundup of inspirational stories from Midlanders with heart

There's the woman with MS who runs despite her diagnosis. The 7-year-old born without his left hand who plays baseball just like the other kids his age. The refugee who turned to Zumba to help her recover from cancer treatments. Check out their inspiring stories and others below.

1 of 14

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription