Coalition unites many childhood cancer groups

They all have different missions, from helping families pay bills to funding research.

But now 17 Nebraska nonprofit organizations have combined forces on issues involving pediatric cancer.

The goal of the Nebraska Coalition to End Childhood Cancer is to raise awareness about childhood cancer, provide for the patients, families and medical professionals fighting the disease and, ultimately, defeat it entirely.

David Spence of Omaha, who founded the David Spence Cancer Foundation, said the coalition is intended to provide synergy among the organizations working on the issue. He currently serves as the group’s president.

Jesse Shumaker, director of the Nebraska chapter of The Cure Starts Now Foundation, said he thought it was a good idea to unite the organizations around bigger issues such as sharing information, promoting events and providing advocacy.

The group also supports maintaining state funding for pediatric cancer research through the Pediatric Cancer Research Group, an umbrella group for such research.

The group’s website, nebc3.com, lists upcoming events and resources for families, including contact information for the member groups and the kinds of help they provide.