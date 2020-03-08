The Plattsmouth school district has become the second district in Nebraska to cancel classes because of the coronavirus disease.

The district announced Sunday night that classes will be canceled Monday through Thursday. Classes already weren’t planned for Friday. All activities and practices are also canceled.

The district said more information would be forthcoming.

The Fremont Public Schools has also canceled classes.

The woman with the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29.

The Plattsmouth Community Schools said a student from the district was at that event.

Several other districts, including Millard and Elkhorn, have told parents that they are taking extra steps to sanitize buildings.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started