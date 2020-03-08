The Plattsmouth school district has become the second district in Nebraska to cancel classes because of the coronavirus disease.
The district announced Sunday night that classes will be canceled Monday through Thursday. Classes already weren’t planned for Friday. All activities and practices are also canceled.
The district said more information would be forthcoming.
The Fremont Public Schools has also canceled classes.
The woman with the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 played in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29.
The Plattsmouth Community Schools said a student from the district was at that event.
Several other districts, including Millard and Elkhorn, have told parents that they are taking extra steps to sanitize buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.