Most grocery stores have set aside specific times for vulnerable people to shop.

Store officials say they ask that others abide by this guidance but say they may not be able to force those who don’t qualify to leave.

Reserved shopping is generally for people older than 60, those with underlying medical conditions or pregnant women.

  • Baker’s: No companywide reserved shopping period. Store hours, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
  • Costco: Reserved shopping Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. No guests. Store hours: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
  • Family Fare: Reserved shopping, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Store hours: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
  • Hy-Vee, Reserved shopping, 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
  • Target: Reserved shopping 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. each Wednesday. Store hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
  • Walmart: Reserved shopping one hour before regular opening on Tuesdays. Most stores are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, so reserved shopping for most stores would be from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays.
  • Whole Foods: Reserved shopping 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily. Store hours 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

