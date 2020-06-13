Pink Bandana’s annual mud volleyball tournament has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the nonprofit is still awarding financial support to women battling breast cancer.

The organization typically holds the volleyball tournament on the second Saturday in July in Prague, Nebraska. In past years, it has drawn more than 250 teams and a total of 3,000 people to the city, which is about an hour west of Omaha.

“Pink Bandana takes the public health and safety concerns seriously and we are truly sorry for the inconvenience and for the disappointment caused by cancelling the event,” organizers said in a press release.

Pink Bandana helps women in Nebraska ages 40 and under who are battling breast cancer. This year’s three recipients are Caitlin Phelps, Brandi Moore and Louisha Williams. Each of the three recipients will receive $10,000. In addition, the organization is awarding a $4,000 scholarship to Michaela Dooley, who plans to attend Midland University.

Phelps, 27, was diagnosed with breast cancer in July 2019. The cancer was also found in several lymph nodes. The Lincoln woman, a mental health therapist, has relied on her training to cope with her diagnosis.

Moore, a mother of five, was diagnosed in March 2019. After eight chemotherapy treatments and a handful of procedures, the 36-year-old Omaha woman is now in remission.

Williams, 37, was diagnosed in May 2019 and has undergone six rounds of chemotherapy. The Lincoln woman’s three children have given her strength during tough times.

Pink Bandana officials are collecting donations and encouraging words for the recipients. For more information, contact pitmudvb@pinkbandana.org or visit pinkbandana.org.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com

twitter.com/kels2

