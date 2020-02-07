To Nebraska officials, it's a source of pride that the state was selected to take in 70 Americans arriving from China's Wuhan area, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
But not everyone is thrilled. Several public officials and hotlines were fielding calls.
State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte captured the unease on Thursday during a legislative hearing on proposed state funding for the University of Nebraska Medical Center's hoped-for $2.6 billion expansion project, which would include dealing with large-scale emergencies.
Groene said he's glad he lives in North Platte, 281 miles from Omaha, where a bunch of "infected" people were coming. Federal officials have said that none of the arriving Americans have shown signs of having the virus. But they are considered to be at increased risk of exposure because of where they were in China.
The returning Americans will be quarantined for 14 days at the Nebraska National Guard's Camp Ashland. The camp is located 30 miles southwest of Omaha.
Groene said Friday his constituents are worried and want answers.
Their biggest fear, he said, is that experts don't know enough about the disease to know whether it's safe to quarantine people there who might get sick. He said the people in charge must consider Nebraskans' safety, too.
"This is not simple," Groene said. "People are saying if these people are so infectious or risky that they have to fly them to Nebraska ... how contagious is it? We need the public protected."
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said during the hearing that none of the evacuees are symptomatic, but they are at risk of becoming so. That's why they're being quarantined, he said, and why so many precautions are being taken.
Taylor Wilson, a spokesman for Nebraska Medicine, said the experts involved take their responsibility seriously.
"Because of the medical expertise and facilities we have here, there are few places in the world better equipped to handle this," he said.
Medical experts say it is better and safer to try contain people who might contract a disease before it spreads.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's hotline received five calls from people questioning the decision to quarantine the patients in Nebraska, officials said. Gov. Pete Ricketts' office receives a handful of calls each day.
"People fear the unknown," said Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist at the Douglas County Health Department. "The word quarantine ratchets it up a notch because it’s scary.”
She said the coronavirus information line received about 20 calls on Thursday and more calls than that on Friday from people asking questions. (The phone number is 402-444-3400.)
She said that's fewer calls than the department received when UNMC was treating patients during the Ebola outbreak during 2014.
Ricketts encouraged Nebraskans to rely on trusted sources for news and information on the coronavirus. The CDC is updating a website with the latest information. So is the World Health Organization.
That hasn't stopped a run on supplies. At least one Omaha pharmacy Friday was struggling to find more of the sought-after highly filtered face masks, called N95s.
This could be bad news for professionals who rely on the masks, including doctors, nurses and home health care workers, said Todd Davison, purchasing manager for Kubat Pharmacy. His suppliers don't have any in stock and no shipping dates.
"It was like, 'Oh crap, they're gone,'" Davison said. "I can't find them anywhere."
Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, which includes Saunders County, home to Camp Ashland, said people don't need to run out and buy supplies. And health officials have said the masks are not needed for the average person.
Uhing stressed that local professionals have trained for this.
"What we’re trying to do is push out factual and most updated information," she said.
World-Herald staff writers Julie Anderson and Erin Grace contributed to this report.
