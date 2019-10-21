The 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at locations around the Omaha area and across Nebraska.
People can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications for free at the drop-off sites. Liquids, needles or other sharp objects won't be accepted, but the Drug Enforcement Administration and its partners will accept vaping devices and cartridges for the first time.
Now in its 10th year, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative removes opioids and other medicines from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors. Since the events began, the DEA has collected more than 11 million pounds of medication.
People who can't drop off their meds on Saturday can find disposal sites at www.takebackday.dea.gov or by calling 1-800-882-9539. Take Back Day sites also can be found on the site.
In the Omaha area, people can drop off their medications at Hy-Vee stores at 8809 West Center Road, 747 N. 132nd St., 3410 N. 156th St., 1000 S. 178th St. and 11650 S. 73rd St. Participating Walgreens in the area are at 13155 West Center Road, 8380 Harrison St., 3005 Lake St., 3121 S. 24th St. and, in Council Bluffs, 535 East Broadway.
Collection sites also will be set up at the La Vista Police Department at 7701 S. 96th St. and the Bellevue Police Department at 1510 Wall St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.