Even though the coronavirus outbreak forced exchange student Celine Duong to head home early, she’ll always have a second family in Papillion. And that family helped her experience a special milestone before she left.

Duong, a high school senior, arrived in Papillion in August to attend Papillion La Vista South High School. She was supposed to stay in town until the end of the school year, but her program sent her home to Hanover, Germany, last week.

When Duong received word that she’d have to leave, she said she was disappointed to miss out on playing tennis, attending graduation parties, seeing “Lion King” the musical and going to Nashville with her host family during spring break.

She also was sad to miss out on prom. And she wouldn't be able to walk at graduation.

Duong's host family wanted to make sure she didn’t miss out on that big American tradition. Host parents Kris Epps-Martinez and Jesus Martinez rallied their family’s Southampton neighborhood to hold a socially distanced graduation on March 23 for Duong.

Neighbors stood outside to watch Duong walk down the hill in her borrowed blue graduation gown. Everyone clapped and cheered as she threw her cap in the air.

“It might not have been the experience she thought it would be, but we made it happen,” Kris said.

Duong flew home Thursday and is in quarantine. Though her trip was cut short, Duong said she’s appreciative of the time she spent here and had at least one reason to look forward to going home.

“I’m really sad, but I’m also happy to see my family again,” Duong said.

She took home memories of playing the card game UNO with her host siblings, Cruz, 10, and Zoe Martinez; singing karaoke at Papio Pub and experiencing her first Nebraska football game. Duong said she truly felt like part of the family.

“I felt like I knew them for a long time already after like two weeks, which was nice,” Duong said.

She said she’ll miss them, as well as the friends she made in homeroom and band.

Kris said Duong was their family’s fifth exchange student. Her children always cry when their guests return home, then ask when they’re getting to host another.

“For all the tears, we know that there’s tears of joy when their family receives them back,” Kris said.

Kris said they always keep in touch with exchange students after they leave because the bond lasts forever.

“You’ve always got a family and a home with us,” Kris said.