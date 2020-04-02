We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

When an outbreak of the novel coronavirus struck a Blair assisted living facility last month, a Papillion hospital offered to help by reopening an unused floor and shuffling around its patients.

A majority of Carter Place residents were moved to Midlands Hospital, officials said this week. Nineteen people — 13 residents and six heath care workers — associated with Carter Place have tested positive for COVID-19.

In 2017, the Papillion hospital closed its 12-bed intensive care unit, which wasn’t receiving many patients. On Sunday, when state and local health officials called CHI Health asking if it could accommodate Carter Place’s 17 remaining residents, the hospital system started making plans.

Kevin Miller, president of CHI Health’s Midlands and Lakeside Hospitals, said the hospital prepared the former ICU unit and transferred patients there who were not potentially positive for the coronavirus. The 17 Carter Place residents are being housed on a 28-bed general medical surge floor.

Before the residents were moved to the hospital, they were tested for the coronavirus. The results were pending, but all were asymptomatic, Miller said. Seven of the 17 eventually tested positive for COVID-19, but all remained asymptomatic and were in good condition Friday, Miller said.

The residents were moved in pairs or trios using Carter Place’s transport vehicles, Miller said. Additional nurses were called in from other CHI Health facilities, and staff members began patient intake about 3:45 p.m. Sunday. All the residents were in their rooms by 9:15 p.m.

Staffers, who wore personal protective equipment during the process, treated the residents like any other patients, Miller said, documenting their medical histories and learning about their medication needs.

“We’ve taken every measure to make sure that the infected patients are isolated and that there isn’t further spread involved,” said Dr. Arman Pajnigar, one of the physicians overseeing the residents. “We’re practicing all universal precautions.”

Midlands will continue testing the residents who have not had a positive result, Miller said. They can potentially go back to Carter Place on Sunday or Monday, he said. Those who have tested positive will remain in quarantine until they’re cleared to leave.

Much of the health care typically provided at Midlands is outpatient care, which means that patients don’t stay for extended periods. Adding 17 people increased the facility’s load, but Miller said additional staff were drawn from the CHI Health central staffing office.

Many of the residents have been video-chatting with loved ones, he said.

Miller stressed that the hospital is still taking care of non-COVID-19 patients and that anyone who needs health care can still go to Midlands.

The location where the residents were moved was first announced by Terra Uhing, director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, earlier this week. Uhing, whose department oversees Washington, Saunders and Dodge Counties, had previously declined to say where the residents were moved, citing privacy laws related to medical information.

“We know that our (Carter Place) residents are getting terrific care and the staff there are equipped to take them,” Uhing said.