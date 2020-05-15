We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cass County health officials reported the county's first death related to COVID-19 Friday.

The death was that of a woman in her 60s who also suffered from serious underlying health conditions, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. It is currently unknown how she contracted the virus.

A total of 1,260 people in Douglas County were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday, the most yet.

As recently as April 25, Douglas County didn’t test more than 1,200 people in a single week.

This week, testing ramped up in South Omaha as meatpacking plant workers and the Latino community reported greater numbers of infections.

With the high number of tests, the Douglas County Health Department reported the highest number of new cases for a single day — 177.

That represents a positive rate of 14%, which is a lower figure than Douglas County has seen in the last couple of weeks.

The Health Department also reported that a woman in her 70s has died from COVID-19. That’s the 24th person known to have died of the disease in the county.

Douglas County now has seen 2,088 cases throughout the outbreak. A total of 357 county residents have recovered, but 113 people were hospitalized as of Thursday.

The Central District Health Department, which covers the three-county area around Grand Island, said Friday it had received close to 500 results from TestNebraska, the state testing initiative. About 8% of those tests came back positive, lower than the 17% positive rate recorded last week.

That brings Hall, Merrick and Hamilton Counties to a total of 1,474 confirmed coronavirus cases, most of which are clustered in Hall County.

TestNebraska is not expected to be in Grand Island next week as testing expands to other areas of Nebraska.

Friday, Pottawattamie County Public Health reported 18 new cases there. Pottawattamie County has recorded 149 total cases, but only one person is currently hospitalized.

Daily coronavirus cases are dropping in Dakota County, which has 1,507 total cases in a county with a population of only 20,000 people, but eight deaths have been reported since Monday.

Thirteen people in Dakota County have died of the coronavirus since the pandemic began. The Dakota County Health Department has not released the ages or genders of those who died, or said whether they have any underlying health conditions.

A massive Tyson beef plant is located in Dakota City, and hundreds of workers there reportedly have tested positive. But Tyson and the health department have not disclosed any numbers related to the meatpacking facility.

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.

