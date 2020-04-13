The health director overseeing the response to the coronavirus outbreak in Grand Island said she fears that the local health care system could be overwhelmed in the coming weeks.
“Our resources are being tested, and we’re going to find at some point that folks who are sick will have to be transferred to other hospitals,” said Teresa Anderson, the director of the Central District Health Department, at a Monday press conference.
Her remarks came as the number of known coronavirus cases in the Grand Island area continued to spike, doubling over the weekend from 103 cases to 211.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that St. Francis Hospital in Grand Island counted four or five patients in its intensive care unit one week ago. Now, more than a dozen of its ICU beds are occupied.
Hospital President Edward Hannon said that as of 4 p.m. Monday, 21 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized there, including 13 who are on ventilators to help them breathe. Last week, the hospital said it had 13 ventilators in its ICU and two more in its neonatal intensive care unit, plus several anesthesia and CPAP machines that could be used in a pinch.
Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild-to-moderate symptoms, if any at all. Others, including those who are older or have underlying health conditions, may require more medical care or breathing support.
St. Francis has erected a negative-pressure respiratory care unit in a tent outside the emergency room, and Hannon said the hospital could add 28 beds, expanding to a capacity of 157 beds, to care for additional patients.
Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said Monday that patients could be transferred to hospitals in Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha or other parts of the state if St. Francis sees a significant surge in the number of patients requiring hospitalization.
Another Grand Island hospital is under construction but isn’t scheduled to open until this summer.
Hannon said St. Francis, which is part of the CHI Health system, can rely on other hospitals to help with staffing, medical equipment and personal protective equipment like masks and gloves. While more COVID-19 patients are requiring treatment, fewer people are in the hospital because many elective surgeries have been postponed. The hospital was at about 50% of its total capacity last week.
“CHI Health, spanning from Kearney to Corning, Iowa, has 15 hospitals,” Hannon said in a statement. “While St. Francis has 150 beds in Grand Island, our system overall has more than 2,000 beds, and more than 350 machines that can be used as ventilators.”
“I’m confident our skilled and dedicated staff, and the hospital that’s been here for the community for the last 133 years, can weather this storm,” he continued. “But I’m also reassured that we don’t have to do it alone.”
The Central District Health Department oversees Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties, where, as of Monday afternoon, 211 people had tested positive for the coronavirus. That’s a whopping threefold increase from a week earlier, when 68 cases were counted. Four people in Hall County have died.
Most of the cases are clustered in Grand Island, where the Nebraska National Guard collected specimens for testing at a drive-thru site last week. Health officials have said the number of confirmed cases will rise as more people are tested.
The ages of those with the coronavirus range from 11 to 88, with an average age of 45, the Health Department said.
Only 559 people had been tested there as of Monday, out of a population of roughly 61,000, according to figures from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. But 35.5% of those swabbed are testing positive. That’s far higher than the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
Testing has been very limited so far, so those numbers may be skewed by the priority given to people exhibiting serious symptoms and to health care workers and first responders who may be exposed to the ill.
But Anderson has warned residents that the coronavirus threat may not peak there for another month or two.
“We will continue to report on the numbers, but they are not going to be good,” she said.
She asked residents to wear masks when they leave the house and said local seamstresses are working on making reusable, washable face coverings.
“Using these masks helps us to preserve health-grade masks for heath care workers,” she said.
Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele said the city will not be able to ease restrictions on businesses and social gatherings until it can get a handle on the virus.
“When we are able to return to normal depends on our compliance with social distancing, hand-washing and only making essential trips” to places like the pharmacy and grocery store, he said. “I need your compliance now.”
World-Herald staff writers Nancy Gaarder and Paul Hammel contributed to this report.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on April 6. The area is experiencing a surge of coronavirus cases, including severe cases that require hospitalization.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.