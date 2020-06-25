As Omaha Public Schools officials finalize plans to re-open in August, a survey shows its parents and students are split on whether to require masks.

School board members were briefed on the survey results Thursday night.

At the same meeting, the board heard from two health experts who recommended masks as an important tool in an array of practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19.

“There are study after study that show that actually mask wearing helps, and that transmission is less,” said Adi Pour, director of the Douglas County Health Department.

Pour said masks are a good option for schools when used in conjunction with other prevention practices.

Kari Simonsen, professor in the division of Pediatric Infectious Disease at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, agreed.

Mask wearing is a visible reminder “that we’re trying to keep ourselves and our community healthy," Simonsen said.

The OPS survey administered earlier this month sought to gauge the community’s receptiveness to various COVID-19 prevention practices. Students, parents and staff took the survey.

“Use of cloth masks was a polarizing issue across all survey groups,” said John Crowe, the district’s director of enterprise strategy and innovation. 

While 40 percent of students who responded were uncomfortable with the idea of wearing masks, 42.5 percent were comfortable with it.

Parents were asked which practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would make them more or less likely to send their children back to school for in-person instruction.

More than half of parents, 52.8 percent, said the use of masks would make them more likely to send their children back. About one-third of parents indicated masks would either extremely or somewhat erode their willingness to do so.

Crowe said some teachers said requiring students to wear masks would be difficult to implement and could cause disrupt teaching.

The CDC recommends that staff and students should wear face masks “as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult.”

It says face coverings may be challenging for students to wear in all-day settings, especially for younger students.

The school board on June 15 approved the purchase of more than 360,000 cloth masks for students and staff. The 253,519 adult masks and 108,685 child masks cost $325,983.

Logan has said that without masks, it would be nearly impossible to return to school.

Board member Nancy Kratky asked if district officials had figured out a way to keep kids’ masks from falling off or getting lost.

“It’s going to fall on the floor and get dirty and all that, and they’re not even going to know where it is,” Kratky said.

District officials said the district bought five masks for each child that will be given to students at school open houses so students can get used to them. Additional disposable masks will be put on buses and at schools in case kids need one, they said.

The student survey was launched June 19, and the family survey June 17. Responses were taken till June 23.

The survey return rate was 9.4 percent for students, 39.5 percent for parents and guardians, 49.5 percent for staff.

Although the student sample was small, Crowe said he was pleased with the participation from parents.

Large majorities of parents said practices such as sanitizing surfaces, availability of hand sanitizer, increased fresh-air ventilation, student temperature checks and social distancing would increase their willingness to send kids back.

The board has scheduled a meeting Monday to make public more details of their fall reopening plan.

