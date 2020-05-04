We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The coronavirus has shown up for the first time in an Omaha homeless shelter as cases in Nebraska slipped past 6,000.

Six people associated with the Open Door Mission tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the head of the homeless shelter said Monday.

Also on Monday, an Omaha-area convenience store closed for cleaning after one of its employees tested positive.

Statewide, cases totaled 6,083 on Monday, up 424 from Sunday. An additional death has been reported, bringing the state to 79 dead.

Confirmed cases are rising rapidly as the state gains more ability to test those most likely to have been exposed to the virus. As a result, along with the rising numbers is coming an increase in the percentage of tests coming back positive.

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed 98 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 963. So far, 16 people in Douglas County have died, and 63 are currently hospitalized.

Likewise, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department said another 92 new cases have been confirmed, for a total of 394 cases.

In the hard-hit Grand Island area, cases in the three-county Central District Health Department rose by 150 over the weekend to 1,320.

While many companies don’t release news of employees testing positive, Kwik Shop announced that a worker at the Papillion store at 101 Cedardale Road tested positive for the coronavirus. The store was closed at 2:30 p.m. Monday so it could be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. It will reopen in the next week.

The cases at Open Door Mission represent a mix of staff members and homeless people, according to a press release from Candace Gregory, president and CEO of Open Door. The six cases were confirmed Friday.

Over the weekend, a team of 30 National Guard members visited the shelter and tested 84% of guests and staff members, Gregory said. She credited the “swift action” of the County Health Department in getting that help.

The Open Door Mission is near Carter Lake in northeast Omaha.

Staff members are waiting on the results of the testing. In the meantime, additional isolation and quarantine rooms are being prepared, Gregory said.

The shelter has been following local and federal recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Gregory said.

“Our challenges are BIG as we are spending valuable resources on sanitation supplies and preventive measures,” she said in the release. “We are being diligent, but also remaining calm through this situation.”

So far, Omaha’s other two large homeless shelters, the Siena Francis House and Stephens Center, have not had any confirmed coronavirus cases. Both shelters are testing people with symptoms of COVID-19, but so far, none of those tests have come back positive, representatives said.

World-Herald reporting from late March demonstrated the challenges faced by Omaha’s biggest homeless shelters during a pandemic. At the time, Gregory said the organization was limiting how many people could sit at tables, cutting volunteers to reduce exposure and closing some outreach centers.