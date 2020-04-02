One small Nebraska town waits and wonders: What will be left after coronavirus?

Theresa Uher a hairdresser poses for a portrait outside of her closed shop Hair Creations in Dodge, Nebraska. "I hope it doesn't last for months, our community hasn't had any issues and we are all being cautious," Uher said.
DODGE — Sitting alone on a bar stool at his deserted small-town tavern, Dave Brester contemplated the future.
The Merry Martini is a major gathering place in this farm town, 18 miles northwest of Fremont. But in the last couple of weeks, the afternoon card players quit coming, as did the after-work crowd, and the Friday afternoon club.
Instead, the sign on the door reads, “Dodge County closed us. Carry outs only.” And a tub near the entrance holds bottles of wine selling for only $5 each.
There’s not much to do, said Brester, 73, who’s owned the bar Merry Martini for 28 years.
“We don’t have anyone in here. Carry out is the only thing that’s going to carry us through,” he said. “But it’s going to get tougher … and it’s not just us, it’s going to effect everyone.”
Dodge, population 597, is dealing with the coronavirus crisis like lots of small towns in Nebraska. There’s plenty of uncertainty, concern and even confusion about how to carry on with life in a world where the all the schools are closed, social activities are suspended, and you need to stand six feet apart when you go to the grocery store or walk down the sidewalk.
Even Mass at the town’s St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, which looms over Dodge from the top of a hill, has been cancelled.
There’s never been anything like this before, said Kathy Kauffold, who’s been putting out the weekly Dodge Criterion newspaper for 57 years.
“It’s the first time in the history of America that all the churches are closed for Easter,” she said. “That’s sad.”
There’s some sense here that the virus might bypass Dodge, and that it’s mostly a big city problem. But there’s also a growing awareness, as more and more restrictions are announced and more cases are identified in Dodge County and elsewhere, that it really isn’t.
“In Dodge, I think we have a false sense of security — it’s not going to get here. But it is going to get here,” said Jody Stecher, a personal banker at Farmers State Bank in Dodge.
The bank’s lobby has been closed for two weeks — drive-thru and online banking only — and its electronic sign flashes a huge “closed” sign in announcing the status of the town library.
Bank employees are alternating — half working at home and half working behind the locked doors of the bank.
“It’s tough to survive in a small town anyway, and then you have to close your business or alter the way you do business,” Stecher said. “It’s hard having to see businesses struggle.”
So Stecher and a couple of friends organized a “Corona Cruise and Bear Hunt” on Sunday evening, inviting area residents to drive through town and document where they found bear dolls and signs posted in windows of Dodge businesses and homes.
An estimated 100 tractors, pickups, cars, golf carts, grain trucks and even a combine showed up, after first doing a drive through nearby Howells. Up to 143 bears were counted. Similar cruise nights have been held in several other Nebraska towns, too, to relieve the monotony.
“We had a little fun,” said Kristine Uhing, a bookkeeper at the 2nd Street Market. “People needed to get out into a little sunshine.”
Her son, Mason, also got to drive his new van, painted like the one in “Scooby Doo,” at a cruise. His initial plan was to drive it to prom, which was cancelled.
The cruisers supplied a boost to local businesses, stopping for burgers and fries at the Hilltop Lanes bowling alley, “tastee” sandwiches at the Dodge City Bar, and to-go cocktails and beer at Merry Martini.
“If you want businesses at the end of this, you need to support them. They need it right now,” said Stecher, who is a distant relative of Dodge’s most famous resident, Joe Stecher, a three-time, world wrestling champ a century ago.
Social distancing? Well, that was a little relaxed during the Corona Cruise, townspeople said, as groups stood along the main street and piled together into vehicles.
Stecher said she’s probably violating social distancing rules by regularly checking on her 88-year-old grandmother.
“I’ve been told. I’ve got to clean up my ways,” she said.
But Dodge has plenty of older residents, and Stecher said she worries about them and the isolation. They can’t go to church, can’t go to card groups, can’t get together for coffee.
“I keep my circle (of contacts) small,” she said, to limit contracting or spreading the virus.
At the town nursing home, Parkview Home, visitors have been banned for a couple of weeks, “window” visits only. There’s extra cleaning and extra checks, per guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At the Dodge grocery store, business was brisk at midday on Monday, with customers trying to avoid one another in narrow aisles and standing apart at the check-out stand. Carry-out grocery service is now available, and home deliveries have been expanded to every day of the week, and at no charge.
Chairs at the lunch area have been removed at the supermarket. The normal lunch crowd can’t gather there anyway. But Monday’s lunch special — two pork brisket sliders for $3 — was proving a popular take-out item.
There were a couple of rolls of toilet paper left on the shelves on Monday, but they were gone by Tuesday. There’s been no deliveries of toilet paper, or products like hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol for the past couple of weeks, and cheese and eggs are also hard to get, said 2nd Street Market owner Malinda Kempf.
The problem isn’t her customers, Kempf said, but a lack of deliveries from warehouses, which reportedly still lack several products.
“We’re kind of out here in the bohunks,” she said. “So we don’t get the big store stuff.”
But except for the local dental office and, just this week, the Dodge City Bar, businesses were open in Dodge. Farm trucks rumbled to the grain elevator; a fork lift driver loaded a cattle chute at a manufacturing outlet; gas was still being pumped at the filling station at the end of the block.
Package deliveries are as robust as during Christmas, according to Dodge Postmaster Lynn Harms.
“People are bored so they’re deciding, ‘Let’s order something online,’" Harms said.
At the local newspaper, Kauffold was working her afternoon shift, alternating with the Criterion’s other employee who works mornings and then sanitizes the office.
But with no spring sports to cover, no spring concerts and few community events to promote and advertise, it’s a struggle, she said. “Our school superintendent hopes to have some kind of graduation ceremony. Maybe it will be outside,” Kauffold said.
Overall, folks in Dodge are like folks everywhere else — wondering when this is going to end, wondering if someone they know might get infected, wondering what will be left when it’s over. Will that be a month? Or months?
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Dodge, but there had been four cases reported in Dodge County as of noon Wednesday, and one in Cuming County, just a mile to the north.
This Sunday in Dodge, there will be another Corona Cruise to support local businesses. But this time, hearts will be placed in windows instead of bears. It’s the least that can be done in these uncertain times, Stecher said.
“I think eventually it’s going to be OK,” she said. “It’s just going to take while.”
1 of 84
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
Volunteers, from left, Emily Schweitzer, Tess Kurtenbach, Jennifer Kimmons and Maryann Castillo cheer with supporting messages to healthcare workers as they change shifts Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.
Hannah Holguin, a math teacher at Omaha South High School, readies sack lunches outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Ashlyn Franks, 7, of Omaha, carries a sign so people know where to stop for a free lunch outside the State Farm near 30th and L St. in Omaha on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The Packer Pantry, through Omaha South High School, is giving out free sack lunches to anyone who needs them while the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Donations can be made by contacting them via facebook.
Samii Robey, with the UNO Outdoor Adventure Center, pressure washes the holds for the rock-climbing wall at UNO on Thursday, March 19, 2020. The OVC regularly cleans the holds, but with everything shutdown on campus, they decided to take advantage of the downtown and clean them now.
Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens stand behind a piece of tape 6 feet from Chris Stungis, a records clerk, while picking up their marriage license. Due to coronavirus concerns, all Homestead Exemption help sites are closed.
Chris Stungis, a records clerk, steps back 6 feet as Chloe Corbett and Samuel Stevens come to the counter to verify information on their marriage license at the Douglas County Clerk’s Office on Thursday. The office is issuing new marriage licenses by appointment only, and only for ceremonies that are scheduled within two weeks to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus. Corbett and Stevens are getting married on Saturday with exclusively immediate family invited. “We’ve replanned an entire wedding in two days,” Stevens said. “But we’re getting married, and that’s what is important.”
Emily Moody plays tag with her daughter Janie, 5, as their miniature golden doodle, Wrigley, joins them for “recess” in the family’s yard on Wednesday. The family has a daily schedule to help navigate as they stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Tessa Keeran watches as children eat lunch at Through The Years Child Care in Omaha. The facility makes sure to space the kids out while they eat because of the coronavirus outbreak. Most of these kids would normally be in school during the day.
Cassondra June delivers a lunch order to a customer’s car Wednesday at Porky Butts BBQ. Omaha-area restaurants are adapting after Gov. Pete Ricketts ordered dining areas closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The barbecue spot added curbside delivery this week.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled to Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
Workers at the Brazen Head Irish Pub had a room to themselves on St. Patrick’s Day. The Brazen Head had to turn people away after Gov. Pete Ricketts called Monday for public gatherings to be limited to 10 people. That recommendation became an order Wednesday in Douglas County.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Shirley Blessing, 82, holds up a sign she made with artwork her grandchildren sent her. Her family has to visit from outside the windows as a measure to limit the spread of coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Shirley Blessing, 82, talks to her family on the phone as they stand outside her room at Hillcrest Country Estates Cottages in Papillion on Wednesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A display features messages of thanks, superheroes, balloons and a stethoscope at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign says "NE Med Strong" is in the window of the Lauritzen Outpatient Center as Nebraska Medicine works to fight the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers set up surge tents Monday at the Nebraska Medical Center to deal with a possible surge of patients with the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has been successful in part because of the close proximity to downtown Omaha. With many businesses now with employees working from home, there is less demand for donuts.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pettit's Pastry has seen a decrease in customers like many businesses as measures to control the spread of coronavirus have limited sales.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cecilia Saavedra, 26, buys groceries for a family at Supermercado Nuestra Familia on Wednesday. She devotes hours to shopping and delivering groceries for the elderly, the ill, the immunocompromised.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
College of St Mary professor Kristin Haas, right, enjoys a virtual happy hour using Zoom at her Omaha home on Wednesday. Her daughter Kiera, 8, came in to use a computer.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Opie plays with a tennis ball as Mikala Hansen teaches her Millard West High School freshman biology class. Schools are adjusting to remote learning as coronavirus has forced closures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West High School's Mikala Hansen teaches her freshman biology class through Zoom from her Omaha home on Thursday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard West teacher Mikala Hansen's dog Opie would rather she play fetch than teach her freshman biology class. Hansen hopes that her dogs don't distract the students when they put themselves in the camera's view.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Michelle Pridell, school liaison officer for Offutt Air Force Base, holds signs for the teachers.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brandi Udell, and her children, from left, Jazzlen 4; Kolten, 5; and Kaiden, 9; wave to teachers from LeMay Elementary School on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beth Dawson, right, from LeMay Elementary School and and her son Carter Dawson, are among a group of teachers that drive around neighborhoods surrounding the school on Friday and wave to their students, who remain at home because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Teresa Elliott and her family take a group photo while trying to stay six feet away from each other on her final day of breast cancer radiation treatment outside her home in Omaha on Thursday. Elliott’s family wore hand-sewn pink face masks to surprise her with flowers, cards and other treats. They also rang a bell to honor the end of her cancer journey.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Nancy Toner, Cathy Kruse, Rosie Matz and Toni Schroeder — 6 feet apart with hand-sewn face masks due to the coronavirus — surprise their sister, Teresa Elliott, on her final day of radiation treatment.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell out some encouragement for Omahans during this time of pandemic. The sign is along 13th Street just north of U Street.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Giant letters spell "hope" in a yard in 13th Street just north of U Street on Thursday in Omaha.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks past an empty barber shop near P street on Thursday in Lincoln. Captain's Chair closed down in compliance with the new restrictions.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
Katherine Bergstrom plays with Charlie the cat near a safety table in A Novel Idea Bookstore on Thursday in Lincoln. All customers who enter the store must visit the safety table to use hand sanitizer or wear gloves.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Curbside pickup locations appeared around downtown Lincoln to assist in social distancing on Thursday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A woman wearing a mask carries belongings out of Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A child's drawing is taped to a window at Carter Place, an assisted living facility in Blair, Nebraska on Wednesday. Two residents tested positive for coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Keith Binder worked at Beercade in Benson until regulations put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus closed bars in the metro area. “It’s terrifying,” he said of being unemployed. “I’m a bartender. I don’t have a vast amount of savings.”
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Healthcare workers bump elbows before conducting drive-thru testing at Bryan LifePointe Campus on Tuesday in Lincoln.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
A man sits alone in a cafeteria area at Eppley Airfield on Tuesday. Air travel is down as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads around the globe.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A single traveler walks through Eppley Airfield on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks the empty hallways at the Nebraska State Capitol on Monday in Lincoln. Lawmakers were allowed to watch the session from their offices on Monday before going to the chamber to vote on an emergency appropriation.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A legislative page places a piece of paper page outlining Gov. Pete Ricketts key points for emergency funding on a desk at the State Capitol on Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Mark Kolterman, right, greets Sen. Tony Vargas with an elbow touch Monday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Pastor Olaf Roynesdal makes opening remarks to a mostly empty Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. Though the church already streams some services online, the camera has become even more important due to crowd limits imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rows of pews sit empty at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church conducted services via online streaming.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Emma Lepert, the event planner, brings out a to-go order to a person waiting in a car at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Courtney Tatum, the assistant manager, draws a yard sign to let customer know they have takeout and delivery available at Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on Friday, March 20, 2020. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued an executive order Thursday that loosens restrictions on bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers placing order for takeout or delivery.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An employee prepares a sake bomb kit for a takeout order at Butterfish in midtown Omaha. Restaurants can also deliver alcohol with meals, with rules similar to curbside pickup.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Madeleine Morelli, left, sets up a phone to record her husband, Creighton medical student John Morelli, right, when he opens his match day letter to people watching on a video chat at their Omaha home on Friday, March 20, 2020. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes. John was matched with Vanderbilt. They used two laptops and one phone to video chat, and then used a second phone to record the event.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton medical student John Morelli talks to friends and family on several video chats as he prepares to open his match day envelope at his Omaha home on Friday. The coronavirus changed the large traditional match day ceremonies to more intimate ceremonies and video chats when students opened their envelopes.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Tabitha employee waves to a group of volunteers outside as they cheer with supporting messages during a shift change on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Tabitha Health Care Services in Lincoln.