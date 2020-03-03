20200228_new_biocontain_pic_cm017

The hallway outside of the rooms that held patients who received care for the coronavirus at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the Nebraska Medical Center.

One of the 11 Americans under quarantine in Omaha for the novel coronavirus has been moved to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

The man, who had been under observation in the nearby National Quarantine Unit, was moved Monday night because of the effects of the virus and other medical conditions, Nebraska Medicine officials said.

The man's condition is stable.

He is one of 15 travelers who came to Omaha after being evacuated last month from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. This is his first visit to the biocontainment unit, which is on the seventh floor of the Nebraska Medical Center’s University Tower at 44th and Emile Streets.

The unit had housed as many as three patients from the cruise ship. By midweek last week, all three had improved and been transferred to the quarantine unit. By the end of last week, the unit had been cleaned and readied for future use if needed.

The 10-bed unit is set up like a hospital ward with advanced infection controls.

Of the other 14 travelers from the ship, two departed Sunday after testing negative for the virus in three separate tests, each taken 24 hours apart. Two more, both of whom had tested negative throughout the quarantine process, left Monday after attending a press conference at UNMC. 

By Tuesday afternoon, a fifth passenger had been cleared to leave the quarantine center. A departure date was not immediately available.

Testing regimens continue for the 10 travelers still on the campus. More departures are possible this week.

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

