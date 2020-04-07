We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — One month into the coronavirus crisis in Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday he's learned a lot about the spread of pandemics and how to obtain protective gear.

He's also learned a thing or two about being patient, as he urged residents to continue following social distancing and hand-washing guidelines issued to all 93 counties by the state.

"The expectation still is we want to loosen things up as soon as possible... but it's going to take some time," Ricketts said Tuesday.

He said that if statewide restrictions are able to be relaxed by their scheduled end date, May 11, they will be removed gradually.

Nebraska's first coronavirus case was announced on March 6. On Tuesday, a month and a day later, the number of positive tests for COVID-19 stood at 478. Cases are now reported in 35 of the state's 93 counties.

Two more deaths reported Tuesday — one a resident of the Douglas County Health Center, the other in Grand Island — brings the total count of coronavirus-related deaths to 11 in Nebraska.

The entire state, as of Friday night, is under so-called "directed health measures" that were ordered by Ricketts and are enforceable by law.

Whether those measures — such as limiting restaurants and bars to to-go orders and banning public gatherings of more than 10 people — will be extended has not been determined, the governor said Tuesday.

"We haven't been as impacted (as other states). And we want to keep it that way," he said.

For instance, the fatality rate for the coronavirus in Colorado has been 22 deaths for each million residents, compared to about five per million in Nebraska.

The Republican governor, who's taken some criticism for not joining the 40-some states that have issued stricter "stay-at-home" orders, said he still believes that the peak number of cases in Nebraska will occur in late April or early May. But, he added, he's learned that "a lot" of the modeling done on the coronavirus pandemic has not proven accurate.

At his daily press briefing on the state's response to the crisis, the governor said Tuesday that Nebraska had made its first major purchase using some of the $83.6 million in emergency funding approved by the State Legislature two weeks ago.

Ricketts said that 500,000 pairs of gloves were delivered on Monday and 97,000 N95 protective masks were delivered on Tuesday. They will be distributed to public health agencies across the state, based on their needs, he said.

The personal protective items were delivered in partnership with Werner Enterprises of Omaha, which the governor said was key in helping the state link up with suppliers.

He said that other states, which have complained of undelivered orders and competition between states for equipment, might ease those frustrations by working with a "trusted" partner in their state, like Werner trucking.

"God bless you," Ricketts said of the Werner truckers and employees, for their help in fighting the coronavirus.

He said that more coronavirus equipment, such as respirators, is being sought, despite some projections that indicate that Nebraska medical facilities have 600 respirators and may only need about 160.

While some states have sent excess respirators to hard-hit New York, Ricketts said Nebraska is taking a wait-and-see approach about that, given that the peak in cases hasn't hit here yet.

"We want to err on the side of caution," he said.

In other news from the briefing:

>> Ricketts said that people who "feel comfortable" wearing a face mask should wear one. He said he's only worn one when in close proximity to someone during a visit.

On Monday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department recommended the wearing of facial masks or coverings in public in the state's second-largest city. On Tuesday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department followed suit.

The governor, however, has been very strict about social distancing at his daily press briefings on coronavirus, and his podium is wiped down with sanitizer before the event begins.

>> On Easter Sunday, the governor recommended that meals and gatherings be limited to your own household.

>> There is no evidence that pets can become ill or transmit coronavirus to humans, said Dr. Gary Anthone, the state's chief medical officer, even though animals can generate a positive test for COVID-19. His response was to a reporter's question about a tiger contracting the virus at the Bronx Zoo.

"If a tiger gets out, I'd stay away at least six feet. That's my advice," Anthone said, to chuckles.

>> Nebraska is still working to expand testing capabilities, Ricketts said. Right now, the state is doing about 650-700 tests a day and has the capability to do up to 1,000 a day, he said. No governor, he added, feels they have enough testing capability.

>> Nebraskans were urged to be on the lookout for signs of child abuse or neglect during the current health and economic crisis, a time when such abuse typically rises.

Teachers generate about 30% of all tips to a state child abuse and neglect hotline, but now that schools are closed, an important watchdog for signs of abuse is not there, said Stephanie Beasley, director of the Division of Children and Family Services for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Beasley said that calls to the hotline, 800-652-1999, have declined 20% in the past month.

>> Because travel has declined 28% statewide thanks to the recommendations to "stay home" in Nebraska, Allstate has decided to return $1.8 million in premiums to policy holders in the state, Ricketts said Tuesday. He thanked them for that.

Travel in the Omaha area, as measured by the state, had declined by 33%, said the governor, who is an Omaha resident. The decline is an indication that people are heeding the advisories to stay home and limit their social interactions with others.