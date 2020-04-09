We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Blair couple Ron and Nancy Williby felt peace of mind, believing they’d found a good home for their elderly mothers, a place where they could get help with daily tasks but still do the things they loved.

Eating meals. Playing games with friends. Listening to piano music played by one of the other residents at the Carter Place assisted living facility.

But that happy life was upended last month when an outbreak of the novel coronavirus hit the facility. The facility went into lockdown and then temporarily closed after 13 residents and six staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Ron’s mom, Fae Williby, 101, and Nancy’s mom, Marge Peck, 96, both eventually tested positive.

Peck has been quarantined at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair and may return to Carter Place once it reopens and she is cleared to do so.

But Fae Williby’s health and cognition have substantially declined since the facility first locked down. She’ll probably never return to her community and has been quarantined with the Willibys in their Blair home since March 25, where the family has been caring for her.

The family’s story shows the hardship of caring for vulnerable loved ones during a global pandemic that has hit assisted living facilities especially hard.

Ron Williby said it’s been challenging to care for his mother at home.

“We’re not a health care facility,” he said. “We’re learning more about it. It’s not impossible, but it’s difficult.”

Seven long-term-care facilities in Nebraska have been hit by coronavirus outbreaks. Two of them — the Douglas County Health Center and a nursing home in Adams — have recorded deaths.

A health care worker at Carter Place is believed to be the source of the virus that hit the facility, health officials have said. The director of the Three Rivers Public Health Department, which serves Blair, has said Carter Place did not report some symptomatic residents until the health agency requested temperature logs.

“Our moms both enjoyed it at Carter Place,” Ron Williby said. “We think it’s a fine facility, and we suspect maybe there were some mistakes made along the way because everybody was just learning about this. But hopefully in the future, maybe (there will be) more oversight.”

A Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services investigation found that Carter Place was in compliance with infection control requirements. An April 2 letter from the state said the facility implemented “recommended interventions to protect residents from infection and provided education to staff regarding COVID-19.”

The Willibys believe that Marge Peck was the first Carter Place resident to test positive for COVID-19.

She was taken to the hospital with a fever near 101 degrees on Saturday, March 21, when Ron and Nancy were visiting Phoenix. They quickly began the drive home.

Peck was tested for the coronavirus, but after two days of observation, Memorial Community Hospital released her back to Carter Place, telling the family that she didn’t meet the criteria to stay.

That same night, Peck learned from the Three Rivers Public Health Department that her test had come back positive, the family said.

She was eventually taken back to the hospital, where she remained under quarantine as of Wednesday. The family expects that she’ll be able to return to Carter Place once it reopens, and after she tests negative for the virus multiple times.

Centenarian Fae Williby’s future is less certain. She was able to do a lot on her own before the pandemic, feeding herself and taking her own medications. She needed some help bathing but was generally self-sufficient.

Carter Place went into lockdown in mid-March to prevent the virus from spreading. Residents were confined to their rooms, where they were served meals. The social interaction they enjoyed each day was no longer possible.

While some residents were able to receive visits through their outside windows, Williby’s window, like Peck’s, looked onto an interior courtyard, so that wasn’t possible; the women stayed connected with family via phone calls.

Ron Williby said the isolation seemed to take an especially heavy toll on his mother. As the quarantine progressed, the family noticed cognitive decline and confusion in Fae. Her physical abilities were affected.

“She’s a completely different person,” said daughter Cheryl Wood, 70, who has been quarantined with her brother Ron Williby, 73, and his wife Nancy, 70, in the Willibys’ Blair home.

Ron said he has talked with other people who have reported similar declines in their vulnerable loved ones after social isolation.

When Fae began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 — in her case, low oxygen levels and a mild fever — she was taken from Carter Place to the Blair hospital and tested for COVID-19. While the test results were pending, the hospital determined that she didn’t meet the criteria to stay.

Because of the lockdown at Carter Place, and Fae’s decline, the family decided to bring her to their home and enter self-quarantine, taking her care into their own hands.

“We could not have taken her back to Carter Place because she could not have taken care of herself, and if she had (died) in there, we would have never seen her again,” Nancy Williby said.

“We were put in a position of risking our own health to assist her, to help in crisis,” Wood said of caring for her mother.

To be sure, the family said, they understand why the lockdown had to occur, given coronavirus outbreaks at care facilities across the nation.

Enlivant, the company that runs Carter Place, said in a statement that the facility is preparing to reopen in the coming weeks as it works with local health officials on enhanced COVID-19 training.

“The health and safety of both residents and staff always has been and continues to be our top priority,” the company said.

Learning how to safely navigate a self-quarantine with a vulnerable person has been a challenge, Fae Williby’s family said.

Ron and his sister Cheryl stayed in their basement with their mother, while Nancy remained upstairs, leaving food, medicine and other supplies outside the basement’s patio door. They used gloves, masks and other disposable items.

“Sometimes it just gets so overwhelming, and you just have to step back and lie down,” Nancy Williby said.

As of Wednesday, their two-week quarantine had ended, and the family was able to freely move around the home, allowing them to more easily share the responsibility of caring for Fae. As a precaution, they plan to remain in their home for the foreseeable future. They’ve been exploring hospice options or in-home health care for Fae.

Fae Williby has been sleeping a lot and seems fatigued, her son said.

“She wants to get better, but her body is worn out,” Ron Williby said.

He said everyone needs to do their part to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Those who fail to do that endanger the lives of vulnerable people like his mother and mother-in-law.

“We’re certainly going to be much more careful about social distancing,” Ron Williby said. “We think everyone needs to do everything possible to try to stem this outbreak.”