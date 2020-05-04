Six people associated with the Open Door Mission in Omaha tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, the head of the homeless shelter said Monday.
The cases represent a mix of staff members and people who are experiencing homelessness, according to a press release from Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission. The six cases were confirmed Friday.
Over the weekend, a team of 30 National Guard members visited the shelter’s campus and tested 84% of guests and staff members, Gregory said. She credited the “swift action” of the Douglas County Health Department in getting that help.
The Open Door Mission campus is located near Carter Lake in northeast Omaha.
Staff members are waiting on the results of the testing. In the meantime, additional isolation and quarantine rooms are being prepared, Gregory said.
The shelter has been following local and federal recommendations to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, Gregory said.
“Our challenges are BIG as we are spending valuable resources on sanitation supplies and preventive measures,” Gregory said in the release. “We are being diligent, but also remaining calm through this situation.”
World-Herald reporting from late March demonstrated the challenges faced by Omaha's biggest homeless shelters during a global pandemic. At the time, Gregory said the organization was limiting how many people could sit at tables, cutting volunteers to reduce exposure and closing some outreach centers.
But the shelter wasn't turning people away. At the time, the Open Door Mission was serving more than 740 people, including more than 120 children, between its shelter and for-rent apartments.
