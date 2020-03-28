20200327_new_trash_ar06

A garbage collection truck enters the Douglas County Landfill near Bennington on Thursday.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omahans are spending more time than ever working, eating and hanging out at home — which means they’re putting more garbage at the curb, too.

In the past three weeks, as the spread of the novel coronavirus has shut down much of the city, Waste Management has reported a 10% increase in solid waste output in Omaha. The city-contracted company  handles trash, yard waste and recyclables collection.

While service isn't expected to be affected by the pandemic, Waste Management said its employees are taking extra steps to stay safe on the job. And residents can help, too.

Normally, drivers and other workers gather before the start of each shift at a Waste Management facility, where they clock in, prepare their gear and trucks, and listen to a safety briefing. Those large-group gatherings have stopped, said Lisa Disbrow, a spokeswoman for Waste Management.

Employees now head directly to their truck at the beginning of each shift. They take their personal protective equipment, including vests, boots and gloves, home with them after work. Drivers receive messages on electronic tablets in the truck cabs, and drivers and mechanics sanitize the cabs after each use. Office staff are working from home.

Waste Management also is offering its employees financial peace of mind. The company is guaranteeing up to 40 hours of pay per week for employees directly affected by the coronavirus “throughout the duration of this pandemic,” Disbrow said.

Tynia McCreary collects trash on 48th Street in Omaha on Thursday.

That could mean people who become infected by COVID-19, but also employees who lose hours in the event that a facility has to close for deep cleaning, she said.

"The economic well-being of our Waste Management employees and their families is paramount,” Disbrow said.

The company also provides regular sick leave to employees. The 40-hour guarantee does not extend to the workers who ride on the backs of trucks — they’re contracted through a different company.

Jim Theiler, Omaha’s assistant director of Public Works, said the city has not experienced any service disruptions as a result of the pandemic.

“The trash that’s out there, the solid waste that’s out there — it’s getting picked up on the day it’s supposed to,” he said.

One way residents can contribute to the safety of waste collectors is by bagging their trash and putting it in cans or carts, Disbrow said.

“We don’t want any loose trash,” she said.

The coronavirus has affected a few related services. UnderTheSink, the city’s free household hazardous waste drop-off site, is closed indefinitely.

And new recycling bins are not available right now. Typically, residents are able to pick up the bins at city libraries, but those have closed because of the pandemic.

