Omahan Holly Barstow says it reminds her of World War II, when our grandmothers were asked to roll bandages for injured soldiers and work in factories.

But this is 2020 and the enemy is the coronavirus. The need is masks. Lots and lots of masks.

Barstow, her husband, Bruce, and neighbor Patricia Longacre are spearheading an effort to sew 10,000 face masks for medical personnel at Methodist Health System. And maybe for other hospitals, too.

They just need your help.

“I bet there are a whole lot of sewing machines that haven’t had a reason to be out,’’ Barstow said. “I think they’ll be out.’’

Methodist isn’t asking for a face mask that would go directly over doctors’ and nurses’ faces. These are larger and made to go over the hard-to-get N95 masks that staff need, allowing them to be used more than once. Instead of throwing away the N95 mask after each encounter with a patient, the cloth mask can be removed and tossed in the laundry. And a clean, sanitized one can be donned before staff walk into the next room.

One doctor got teary-eyed, Longacre said, when she heard about the effort. Some physicians had been trying to make their own.

Bill Lydiatt, vice president of medical affairs and chief medical officer at Methodist Hospital/Methodist Women’s Hospital, said it’s heartwarming to see how people want to help.

“The fact that health systems across the country, as well as our own local providers, are being challenged by the shortage of supplies, masks such as these, will help us preserve our personal protective equipment which is so vital to how we care for our patients,’’ he said.

Barstow and Longacre are assembling kits that they will share with anyone who wants to join the effort. Each kit will come with instructions, cut fabric, elastic and even a safety pin to insert the elastic. Go to Nebraska Masks for Medicine on Facebook and fill out the form there to be put on the list of volunteers.

Each kit will make 25 masks, which take about 10 to 15 minutes each. Barstow and Longacre have enough supplies to make 5,000 right now. They’re hoping to start getting kits out by next weekend.

Hoping because there was one huge snag when they started collecting materials, paid for by Methodist. There doesn’t appear to be any elastic available in the city.

“We divided up Walgreens, Hobby Lobby, Jo-Ann Fabrics and Walmart,’’ Longacre said. “Everyone was out of elastic.’’

Longacre, a retired nurse and the procurement director for the operation, eventually found what she needed on Overstock.com and expects delivery by Wednesday. More than 800 shoppers had elastic in their virtual carts, so Longacre knows there are a lot of people out there already wanting to sew masks.

She also ordered 350 yards of fabric and 100 spools of white thread. Infectious disease specialists at Methodist, after looking at prototypes, have asked for a polyester-cotton blend. It will hold up better to frequent washings.

Several quilt groups have already volunteered to cut the fabric to the correct size. Barstow plans to enlist family and neighbors to put the kits together. She’s hoping a few teens on the block could deliver if needed.

Barstow, who owns a wealth management company, said she’s had a few sleepless nights worrying about the shortage of personal protection equipment for the country’s front line against the disease.

“I have been driving my husband insane about this since early February,’’ she said.

After doing lots of research, she enlisted Longacre’s help. Methodist heard about the effort and contacted them.

Longacre and Barstow have spent hours getting everything organized. Now all they need is you.

“It’s an unusual volunteer effort,’’ Barstow said. “This is the one time you won’t be asked for one dollar. All we need is your time and talent.’’

Scrubs need mending, too

Meanwhile, Nebraska Medicine on Sunday afternoon reached out to the local sewing community on Twitter: "You asked what you can do, and we have a mission for you. Repair damaged scrubs." The effort will directly help the Nebraska Medicine teams in the fight against COVID-19. People with sewing skills are asked to email linen@nebraskamed.com to arrange for drop off of clean scrubs in need of repair.