The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the birth of an eastern mountain bongo calf Wednesday. 

Marvin was born Sept. 13 to parents Macie, 8, and Sherlock, 5, and currently weighs about 90 pounds.  

Bongos are considered critically endangered due to habitat loss and deforestation of their native Kenyan forest regions. There are 225 eastern mountain bongos found among 40 institutions across the U.S., but there could be fewer than 100 remaining in their natural habitat.

The Omaha zoo is a part of the Bongo Species Survival Plan, a group that works with the International Bongo Foundation to promote and facilitate bongo conservation in Kenya. 

Marvin can be seen in the zoo's African Grasslands exhibit. 

A recap of the Henry Doorly Zoo's arrivals and departures in 2019

2019 arrivals and departures from the Omaha zoo

Get the latest health headlines and inspiring stories straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription