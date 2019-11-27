The Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced the birth of an eastern mountain bongo calf Wednesday.
Marvin was born Sept. 13 to parents Macie, 8, and Sherlock, 5, and currently weighs about 90 pounds.
Bongos are considered critically endangered due to habitat loss and deforestation of their native Kenyan forest regions. There are 225 eastern mountain bongos found among 40 institutions across the U.S., but there could be fewer than 100 remaining in their natural habitat.
The Omaha zoo is a part of the Bongo Species Survival Plan, a group that works with the International Bongo Foundation to promote and facilitate bongo conservation in Kenya.
Marvin can be seen in the zoo's African Grasslands exhibit.
