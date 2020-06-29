"Is the hospital off of 168th Street?" Dreshon West asked of Methodist Women's, which actually is off 192nd.
"Yeah," Danessia told him, not quite registering the question as he took the 168th Street exit off the West Dodge Expressway.
But it didn't matter. They weren't going to make it to the hospital.
Danessia said she could feel the baby's head. Staying calm, she leaned the seat back, kicked up her legs on the dashboard and delivered the baby. She swaddled the crying child in her jogging pants and held him to her chest.
"I didn't really have time to process," she said Monday. "It all just came naturally."
She peeked back at Ethan, who had stayed quiet during the ordeal. He flashed a smile at her and his new baby brother.
Dreshon kept driving. He wanted to reach the hospital in case there were any complications.
"It was a memorable moment," Dreshon said. "But at the same time, I was still in that dad mode that we had to get to the hospital."
Hospital staff met them at the car and whisked Mom and baby inside. Dreshon cleaned out the car — a Hyundai Accent — later.
At home, they have been adjusting to becoming a family of four. Big brother Ethan likes the new baby. He always wants to touch his hair or tiny feet, Danessia said.
Mom and Dad have nicknamed Dreshon their "car baby." They said it's a story and a nickname that will stick with him.
