A U.S. Postal Service employee in Omaha has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a spokesman.

Citing federal privacy laws, the Postal Service declined to provide information about where the employee works, his or her job title and condition, when the person became symptomatic and whether other employees were quarantined as a result.

Mark Inglett, a Postal Service spokesman, said federal officials don’t believe there’s a high risk of the coronavirus spreading through the mail.

He noted that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said COVID-19 is thought to spread primarily from person to person through respiratory droplets that enter the mouth, nose or lungs.