Katarina Gleisberg does mindfulness exercises at Omaha’s Memorial Park in the rain on Thursday.

During a time when we’re more stressed or anxious than usual, we should remember to be kind to ourselves, meditation experts say.

“Be kind to yourself in this moment,” said Katarina Gleisberg, a local mindfulness teacher. “A lot of times when situations are difficult, the first thing we do is negative self-talk, or we beat ourselves up about how we’re feeling.”

Gleisberg said she’s doing what she can to spread mindfulness — the act of paying attention to the present moment without judgment — right now.

The Omaha woman is posting some of the exercises on her social media channels.

“Mindfulness can take place anywhere during any activity, and it’s available for us all free of charge,” she said.

One key to mindfulness, Gleisberg said, is tuning into how you feel. During classes, she always asks participants how they feel emotionally and physically.

An early mindfulness lesson is on breathing. When you focus on the breath, you’re being present and taking a break from anxiety or uncertainty, Gleisberg said.

Other lessons in mindfulness include listening to your surroundings and practicing compassion.

“There is no wrong way to practice mindfulness,” Gleisberg said. “If you’re aware that it’s difficult, that’s mindfulness. Keep going.”

Many mindfulness or meditation apps that can help are available, some for free, Gleisberg said. She prefers one called Insight Timer.

“We are all connected,” she said. “We’re not going through this all alone.”

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100

twitter.com/kels2

