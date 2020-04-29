We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A few weeks after an outbreak of the coronavirus spread through an Omaha memory care facility, its president and CEO said she’s encouraged that no new cases have developed.

The House of Hope memory care and assisted living facility near 52nd Street and Grand Avenue discovered its first case of COVID-19 the week of April 4. In total, eight residents and two staff members tested positive for the virus.

Over the past two weeks, no one associated with the facility has tested positive, said Lois Jordan, president and CEO of Midwest Geriatrics Inc., the company that manages House of Hope.

The affected residents all have Alzheimer’s Disease or dementia, she said.

One of the residents remained hospitalized Wednesday but is doing well, Jordan said. The rest of the residents remain in isolation. The two staff members have fully recovered and are back at work.

Jordan said the facility had implemented safety precautions similar to those taken by many assisted care facilities. House of Hope closed to most visitors in mid-March. Residents have been isolated in their rooms. Staff members began screening residents, employees and anyone who came in from the outside, such as hospice care workers.

Residents and employees are having their temperatures checked twice a day. Sanitation and disinfection measures have increased. Staff members are maintaining a 6-foot distance from one another, and they receive daily education on infection control measures such as proper hand-washing and use of personal protective equipment, Jordan said.

House of Hope has six separated hallways that the facility calls neighborhoods. Four of them offer memory care services, and two are for general assisted living.

Jordan said staff members who work in the hallways that contain coronavirus patients can access them from an outside courtyard. That prevents them from entering other areas of the facility.

“We’ve been able to contain it in the two neighborhoods very well,” Jordan said.

The memory care floors have 37 residents. Another 21 people live in the assisted living facility. An adjoining assisted living facility, Royale Oaks Assisted Living, has about 40 residents.

Jordan said the facility has been working with the Douglas County Health Department to contain the virus and determine how it entered House of Hope. She said they’ve tested everyone who lived or worked in one of the areas where the outbreak occurred. Facility-wide testing has not been done.

A health department spokesman said the department does not release information on care center outbreaks. That’s partly to avoid releasing potentially identifying information.

Assisted living facilities in the state have been especially hard-hit by the coronavirus. Outbreaks have been reported at facilities in Omaha, Blair, Kearney, Adam, Callaway and Grand Island.

But official tallies are unavailable from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, including the number of affected facilities, number of cases among residents and staff and number of deaths.

Jordan said the social isolation restrictions of the pandemic, while necessary, have been difficult for the center’s residents, who have only been able to videochat with their loved ones. The video visits work well for those who aren’t experiencing Alzheimer’s or dementia, but for those who do suffer from one of the diseases, the absence of physical presence and touch has been frustrating, she said.

“There’s no end in sight, so I think their frustration level is not knowing when life is going to get back to a new normal,” she said.