An inmate at Omaha's Community Corrections Center is the first in the Nebraska prison system to test positive for COVID-19, officials said Tuesday.
The inmate was hospitalized Monday for unrelated health issues and was tested upon admission, Scott R. Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections, said in a press release. Corrections received notice of the test result Tuesday.
COVID-19 is the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The Omaha center is one of two community custody facilities operated by the state prison system. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates can participate in work opportunities and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision. The facility houses 175 inmates.
Among the employers of work release inmates at the Omaha facility are two Omaha meatpacking plants.
Inmates at the facility are under quarantine while officials work to identify who the inmate has been in contact with. They will be confined to their rooms and will not be able to participate in work detail or work release jobs until they are medically cleared.
Inmates determined to have had close contact with the infected inmate will remain under quarantine until cleared by medical staff.
Frakes said he did not know how long the facility would remain under its current status.
Some advocates and family members of inmates have criticized corrections for its lack of testing of inmates. The first three inmates tested were tested on Saturday. They all tested negative.
Eight corrections employees across the prison system have tested positive.
“We have been preparing for this situation for the past two months and are well prepared to manage this situation,” said Ryan Maher, warden at the Omaha facility.
The Department of Corrections, which is the second-most overcrowded system in the country, has barred visitors since March 16 and has been requiring staff to wear cloth masks for the past five weeks. Older, more vulnerable inmates have been separated from other prisoners, and gatherings in gyms and lunch rooms have been reduced, with social distancing in use.
Top 25 counties with the highest per-capita rates of COVID-19 infection
Lincoln County, Arkansas
Lincoln County, Arkansas
Population: 13024
Coronavirus cases: 814
Deaths: 0
Death rate rank: NA
Cases per 10K population: 625.0
Small county that's home to a large prison with a big outbreak. Within days of first case April 12, at least 600 inmates in 1,800-bed maximum-security facility tested positive. At least a half dozen have been hospitalized, with no deaths.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Bledsoe County, Tennessee
Bledsoe County, Tennessee
Population: 15064
Coronavirus cases: 594
Deaths: 0
Death rate rank: NA
Cases per 10K population: 394.3
Another prison outbreak, as by last week more than 580 of 2,300 inmates at Bledsoe County Correctional Complex had tested positive. Since first case April 12, prison has accounted for about 99% of all positive tests in the rural county.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rockland County, New York
Rockland County, New York
Population: 325789
Coronavirus cases: 11708
Deaths: 370
Death rate rank: 16
Cases per 10K population: 359
Of dozens of counties in the sprawling New York City metro area, none were hit at a harder rate than this Hudson River community about an hour's drive north of Manhattan. Also one of highest per-capita death tolls, at one point requiring a refrigerated trailer outside coroner's office.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dakota County, Nebraska
Dakota County, Nebraska
Population: 20026
Coronavirus cases: 704
Deaths: 1
Death rate rank: 818
Cases per 10K population: 351
Hard to believe the first case in county that's part of Sioux City metro did not spring up until April 12. Now only three counties in nation have higher per-capita rate. County is home to an idled Tyson Fresh Meats plant, where reportedly 669 of 4,300 workers have tested positive.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nobles County, Minnesota
Nobles County, Minnesota
Population: 21629
Coronavirus cases: 742
Deaths: 1
Death rate rank: 860
Cases per 10K population: 341
In the southwest corner of Minnesota, it's home to a JBS pork-processing plant where at least 239 of 2,000 workers have tested positive. Plant in Worthington that produces 4% of U.S. pork supply has closed. Plant this week euthanized 3,000+ pigs it couldn't process.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Marion County, Ohio
Marion County, Ohio
Population: 65093
Coronavirus cases: 2196
Deaths: 4
Death rate rank: 712
Cases per 10K population: 337
An astounding 80 percent of the 2,500 prisoners at Marion Correctional Institution have tested positive, along with 160 staffers. Four prisoners have died.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Cass County, Indiana
Cass County, Indiana
Population: 37689
Coronavirus cases: 1164
Deaths: 2
Death rate rank: 788
Cases per 10K population: 308
Home to Tyson's 2,200-worker Logansport pork-processing facility. Fast-rising county had 700 positive tests last weekend alone to quickly join nation's highest per-capita counties. Rate is four times that of the next closest county in Indiana.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Westchester County, New York
Westchester County, New York
Population: 967506
Coronavirus cases: 28969
Deaths: 1144
Death rate rank: 14
Cases per 10K population: 299
NYC metro's epidemic first took off in this wealthy enclave, home to New Rochelle. Was reporting "only" 868 hospitalized patients last week. That was down from 1,200 at peak, when makeshift hospital was set up in community center.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Pickaway County, Ohio
Pickaway County, Ohio
Population: 58457
Coronavirus cases: 1732
Deaths: 21
Death rate rank: 121
Cases per 10K population: 296
Home to another hard-hit Ohio prison. As of last week, 18 inmates and a nurse at Pickaway Correctional Institution had died. Prison includes a wing that's the prison equivalent of a nursing home. In all, 1,485 inmates -- 75 percent -- and 81 staff have tested positive.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Nassau County, New York
Nassau County, New York
Population: 1356924
Coronavirus cases: 35854
Deaths: 2111
Death rate rank: 5
Cases per 10K population: 264
Long Island County ranks 14th in U.S. in household income but even higher coronavirus death rate -- 5th. More than 2,000 died in county of nearly 1.4 million and hundreds remain on respirators. But hospitalizations now in two-week decline.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Passaic County, New Jersey
Passaic County, New Jersey
Population: 501826
Coronavirus cases: 12449
Deaths: 573
Death rate rank: 15
Cases per 10K population: 248
Of the many hard-hit counties in New Jersey directly across the Hudson from NYC. As a state, New Jersey was still reporting more than 450 deaths a day last week and has the second-highest toll after New York.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Louisa County, Iowa
Louisa County, Iowa
Population: 11035
Coronavirus cases: 269
Deaths: 2
Death rate rank: 277
Cases per 10K population: 243
A Tyson pork-processing plant in Columbus Junction in southeast Iowa was closed after 186 employees tested positive and two died. Had the highest infection rate of any meat-processing county until it was passed by Dakota in the past week.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Seward County, Kansas
Seward County, Kansas
Population: 21428
Coronavirus cases: 500
Deaths: NA
Death rate rank: NA
Cases per 10K population: 233
One of several meat-packing communities in southwest Kansas that has seen recent big spike in cases. The largest employer in the county is a National Beef Packing Company plant.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Suffolk County, New York
Suffolk County, New York
Population: 1476601
Coronavirus cases: 33664
Deaths: 1228
Death rate rank: 32
Cases per 10K population: 228
On Long Island next to Nassau County, it also peaked in early April and is seeing cases wane. But county of nearly 1.5 million people is still seeing more than 700 new cases per day.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Union County, New Jersey
Union County, New Jersey
Population: 556341
Coronavirus cases: 12578
Deaths: 690
Death rate rank: 11
Cases per 10K population: 226
County linked by bridge to NYC's Staten Island has one of highest death rates in the metro, ranking 11th nationally.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Orange County, New York
Orange County, New York
Population: 384940
Coronavirus cases: 8665
Deaths: 237
Death rate rank: 59
Cases per 10K population: 225
County near Poughkeepsie is more than an hour from Manhattan but became engulfed in NYC region pandemic. Outbreak in a large county-owned nursing home claimed at least 25 deaths.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Hudson County, New Jersey
Hudson County, New Jersey
Population: 672391
Coronavirus cases: 14916
Deaths: 798
Death rate rank: 13
Cases per 10K population: 221
County located directly across the Hudson from the Statue of Liberty has seen the nation's 13th highest per-capita death toll.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Blaine County, Idaho
Blaine County, Idaho
Population: 23021
Coronavirus cases: 488
Deaths: 5
Death rate rank: 227
Cases per 10K population: 212
This home of the Sun Valley ski resort became one of the nation's first coronavirus hot spots outside NYC. First case not confirmed until mid-March, but virus believed to be spreading for some time amid tourists and locals on slopes, lifts and lodges.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Early County, Georgia
Early County, Georgia
Population: 10190
Coronavirus cases: 213
Deaths: 20
Death rate rank: 3
Cases per 10K population: 209
One of a number of counties in poor areas of rural southwest Georgia that have seen alarmingly high caseloads and deaths -- with Early posting nation's third death highest rate. County's median household income of $31,567 is half the U.S. average.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Ford County, Kansas
Ford County, Kansas
Population: 33619
Coronavirus cases: 675
Deaths: NA
Death rate rank: NA
Cases per 10K population: 200
Ford County is home to Dodge City where there have been positive cases reported in two meat processing plants.
THE WORLD-HERALD
New York City, New York
New York City, New York
Population: 8398748
Coronavirus cases: 167489
Deaths: 12514
Death rate rank: 6
Cases per 10K population: 199
Clear epicenter of the national pandemic. Just in NYC alone, the over 16,000 deaths six times the number killed in the city in 9/11 terrorist attacks.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dawson County, Nebraska
Dawson County, Nebraska
Population: 23595
Coronavirus cases: 456
Deaths: NA
Death rate rank: NA
Cases per 10K population: 193
After Hall County, Dawson became the second Nebraska meatpacking county to see major surge in cases, many tied to the Tyson beef plant in Lexington.
THE WORLD-HERALD
St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana
St. John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana
Population: 42837
Coronavirus cases: 768
Deaths: 69
Death rate rank: 4
Cases per 10K population: 179
Parish (that's what they call counties in Louisiana) with the highest rate of cases and deaths in the New Orleans metro -- and the nation's fourth highest per-capita death toll. Air pollution from local refineries may contribute to underlying health problems.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Essex County, New Jersey
Essex County, New Jersey
Population: 798975
Coronavirus cases: 13682
Deaths: 1186
Death rate rank: 7
Cases per 10K population: 171
Located in the northern part of the state, the county has several cities with over 1,000 cases including Newark with 5,579 coronavirus cases.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dougherty County, Georgia
Dougherty County, Georgia
Population: 87956
Coronavirus cases: 1506
Deaths: 120
Death rate rank: 9
Cases per 10K population: 171
It's believed the outbreak that has spread through a wide area of rural counties in Georgia began with a 200-person funeral in this county. It quickly overwhelmed the small local hospital and staff.
THE WORLD-HERALD
jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.