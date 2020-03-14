Omaha’s philanthropic community has established a rapid response fund to assist people in the metro area impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omaha Community Foundation has joined with several other local foundations to establish the COVID-19 Response Fund. The fund will provide direct financial support to nonprofits that help people who are impacted by the outbreak or its economic consequences, said Kali Baker, vice president of community investment with the foundation.

For example, with the Omaha Public Schools and other districts suspending classes, local food banks could face extra demand helping to feed students who normally receive free breakfast or lunch at their schools.

Others needing assistance could include people lacking health care coverage, who have no access to sick days or who lose income due to their employment being impacted by the outbreak.

“There is urgency with kids being out of school next week, and we expect other financial challenges are on the way as well,” Baker said.

The fund will initially focus on five areas of need, including food support, health care, emergency housing, emergency financial assistance, and assistance to seniors. But it could evolve due to the fast-changing, unprecedented challenge that the coronavirus has presented to communities nationally, Baker said.

Among the nonprofits that the fund is already working with include the United Way of the Midlands and the Food Bank for the Heartland.

Anyone interested can donate to the fund at www.omahafoundation.org/COVID19.