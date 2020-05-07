We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — An Omaha doctor who sees COVID-19 patients said she considered it her "civic duty" to sign up for a coronavirus test through the TestNebraska.com initiative, recently launched by Gov. Pete Ricketts to jump-start such testing.

But Dr. Sylvia Rael said she was perplexed when she was rejected for a test, even though she fit two of the stated priorities for getting tested — she is a health care worker and has come in contact with people who tested positive for the virus.

"It's puzzling to me why I wouldn't be first in line," she said. "I'm not demanding ... I just don't understand."

When asked about Rael's situation at his daily briefing on Wednesday, Ricketts said he didn't have an immediate answer.

"This is part of why we're doing a soft launch, so we can work the bugs out of it," the governor said. "It could be for any number of reasons ... or maybe we've got a glitch in the system that we need to work out."

Wednesday evening, the governor's spokesman, Taylor Gage, said that the doctor should try again and that a problem which bumped her from getting scheduled for a test has been fixed.

"Whatever screen she was bumping into was adjusted (Tuesday)," Gage said.

Rael did not immediately respond to messages Thursday morning seeking to find out if she's tried again.

Through Tuesday, more than 126,000 Nebraskans have signed up for testing through TestNebraska. About 740 had been tested during the first two days that testing sites were open in Omaha and Grand Island.

The governor has said the online assessment will help determine who should be tested first, with priority given to first responders and health care workers, those with serious COVID-19 symptoms, and those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive. Those without symptoms will be tested later, he said.

Rael, a pulmonologist, said that she does rounds at Methodist Hospital one week a month and that she's come in contact with coronavirus patients.

She said she indicated that she doesn't have symptoms when she updated her assessment earlier this week but was surprised when her computer screen indicated she had not been selected for testing at this time.

Rael said TestNebraska is a great idea — the state needs more widespread testing for the virus and needs to start testing people who are asymptomatic to determine how widespread the infection has become. She noted that if she had shown symptoms, she would have pursued testing already through a medical provider.

A spokeswoman for Methodist Hospital, Claudia Bohn, said that the hospital is only testing employees who are symptomatic or who feel they have been exposed to the virus by a patient. She added that all employees are wearing masks and that employees are being screened for symptoms of the virus.

The doctor raised another concern — she's heard some workers have been discouraged from signing up for TestNebraska by employers, who warn workers that they will have to sit out from work until their test results come back.

That, Rael said, could be an impediment for people to sign up.

Ricketts, when asked about the issue on Wednesday, said employers need to "do the right thing" and encourage employees to get tested. If they have symptoms or are sick, workers should be staying home anyway, he said, and if they have a suspicion that they were exposed to the virus, they should be tested so that an employer knows if the person is infected.

He said Wednesday that he was aware of only one person who has been selected for testing who did not show symptoms and that is Teresa Anderson, the public health director in Grand Island. She was selected, Ricketts said, because she was at high risk for being exposed to people who are infected.

Anderson, at a press conference Thursday, said she was tested Monday and hasn't gotten her result back yet. She said she planned to inquire about that because tests results were supposed to be completed within 48 hours.

A spokesman for Qualtrics, a software company that is one of four Utah firms who signed a $27 million contract with the State of Nebraska to provide the assessments and equipment to perform 540,000 coronavirus tests, referred questions to the state.

World-Herald staff writer Erin Duffy contributed to this report.