Community health clinics could be on the front lines of seeing patients with the coronavirus disease, especially people without health insurance.

William Ostdiek, a family physician and the chief medical officer at Charles Drew Health Center, said it’s likely that people exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will show up at community health centers like Charles Drew and OneWorld. No Charles Drew patients had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday.

“The reality of it is we are going to be primary first contact for a lot of people with illness or suspected illness as we see this spread in the community like most people think it’s going to,” he said.

More than 40% of Charles Drew Health Center’s patients do not have health insurance, and the center sees a lot of walk-ins, too. Providers there continue to hammer home the message that people can seek care there if they suspect they have COVID-19 or any other health condition, regardless of insurance coverage or ability to pay.

“We exist as a health care organization to do everything we can to make lack of insurance not be a barrier to care,” Ostdiek said. “And that’s always ... our message to our patients.

“Health care is expensive,” he continued. “Even if you have insurance. And if you don’t, it’s even more impactful.”

The federally qualified health center, which has several locations in the metro area, also serves a number of non-English speakers. Clinics have interpreters on hand, and posters, pamphlets and other educational materials on the coronavirus are being translated into several languages, including Karen and Burmese, which is spoken by Omaha’s Myanmar population.

All patients, including those who call, walk in or show up for a scheduled appointment, are being asked if they have any symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If a patient answers yes, they will be asked to wear a mask, and a triage nurse will take them to a dedicated area to perform a more detailed screening.

If cases continue to spread in the community, Charles Drew staff are discussing what kind of dedicated area they might need to see and treat potential COVID-19 patients, separate from the rest of the clinic.

In North Omaha, the Heart Ministry Center announced Friday that it would temporarily suspend operations at its walk-in health clinic on the recommendation of the Douglas County Health Department. If patients have a prescription that needs to be filled by a provider at the clinic, they can call 402-451-2321.

The organization also asked that clients with case management appointments at the center show up alone — no kids, family or friends.

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210

twitter.com/eduff88

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email