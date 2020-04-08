"There will be an end to this," Stothert said, "and we will recover and move forward."
But right now everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, said she has daily discussions with mayors and administrators in her territory. Guidelines have evolved, Schram said, because "every day we learn more and more about this" disease.
"We want people to get outside," Schram said. "We want them to take care of their mental health." But maintaining health and safety trumps that in some cases. In Papillion, Schram said, playgrounds have been cordoned off. Ballfields and basketball courts are closed as well.
World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.
1 of 23
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Photos: Omaha playgrounds closed though parks remain open during coronavirus pandemic
1 of 23
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Spring Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Brookhaven Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha encourages social distancing.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A girl rides a scooter past the playground at Memorial Park in Omaha on Saturday. A sign reminds the public that the playground is closed temporarily, though the park itself remains open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The ballfield, as seen through a chain-link fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks past the playground at Maple Village Park in Omaha. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A jogger at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Zorinsky Lake in Omaha on Saturday. It, like other area playgrounds, is closed to the public.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Benson Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Miller Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Hitchcock Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An empty ballfield at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Caution tape wraps the playground at Seymour Smith Park on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People use the trails at Seymour Smith Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A soccer field at Brookhaven Park in Omaha is empty Saturday, as playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The playground at Saddle Hills Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks around the lagoon at Hanscom Park in Omaha on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign at the playground at Gallagher Park in Omaha on Saturday explains that the area is temporarily closed.
