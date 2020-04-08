We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday that all city parks will be closed until April 30.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that police will "aggressively" do compliance checks to make sure people are following the rules.

The trail system remains open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also asking Health Director Adi Pour to change the county's directed health measure to close parks countywide.

"There will be an end to this," Stothert said, "and we will recover and move forward."

But right now everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, said she has daily discussions with mayors and administrators in her territory. Guidelines have evolved, Schram said, because "every day we learn more and more about this" disease.

"We want people to get outside," Schram said. "We want them to take care of their mental health." But maintaining health and safety trumps that in some cases. In Papillion, Schram said, playgrounds have been cordoned off. Ballfields and basketball courts are closed as well.

World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.