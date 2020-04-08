Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced Wednesday that all city parks will be closed until April 30.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said that police will "aggressively" do compliance checks to make sure people are following the rules.

The trail system remains open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is also asking Health Director Adi Pour to change the county's directed health measure to close parks countywide.

"There will be an end to this," Stothert said, "and we will recover and move forward."

But right now everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, said she has daily discussions with mayors and administrators in her territory. Guidelines have evolved, Schram said, because "every day we learn more and more about this" disease. 

"We want people to get outside," Schram said. "We want them to take care of their mental health." But maintaining health and safety trumps that in some cases. In Papillion, Schram said, playgrounds have been cordoned off. Ballfields and basketball courts are closed as well.

World-Herald staff writer Alia Conley contributed to this report.

Photos: Omaha playgrounds closed though parks remain open during coronavirus pandemic

1 of 23

rick.ruggles@owh.com, 402-444-1123

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliaconleyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email