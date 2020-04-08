Signs in English and Spanish list coronavirus-related restrictions at an entrance to Benson Park. After too many people failed to heed those restrictions, the city on Wednesday afternoon closed all parks through the end of the month.
The City of Omaha has closed its parks because too many people failed to follow regulations designed to slow the spread of COVID-19, Mayor Jean Stothert said Wednesday.
Stothert said that behavior in some of the parks last weekend was especially troubling.
Coaches brought their sports teams onto playing fields, showing no concern for the 6-foot social distancing regulation, she said. People took their children onto playground equipment, ignoring signs that asked people not to use the equipment, and in some cases tearing down the signs.
Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said cars will be towed from the parking lots and misdemeanor tickets will go to people in the lots and in the parks.
Dog parks are closed now as well. The city’s trail system remains open, although parking lots at trailheads are closed. City golf courses remain open.
The announcement ratcheted up guidelines and rules that have been put in place by local and state governments to slow the surge of the virus, which Stothert said is expected to peak in Nebraska on April 23 and 24. The parks will be closed until April 30, she said.
Parks have presented challenges to many cities during this period, leading to varied policies. The City of Bellevue on Wednesday announced that it would close its playgrounds. The City of Papillion has taken down public-park basketball rims.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said it hasn’t been necessary to close that city’s parks.
If gatherings are limited to 10, if people stay 6 feet away from one another and if they stay off equipment and don’t play contact sports, Gaylor Baird said, the parks will stay open.
Stothert said the decision Wednesday in Omaha was not a blanket accusation. “For the most part, most Omahans have been very compliant,” Stothert said. “It is unfortunate that there are some that aren’t.”
What the police department saw last weekend is unacceptable, she said, and considerably increases the chance that people will be infected.
“All of these decisions have been very, very difficult to do,” she said.
Schmaderer said police officers have performed hundreds of compliance checks. Those checks will continue “aggressively,” he said, with the decision to give citations to people in the parks and in parking lots.
Officers will use bicycles and vehicles to observe parks and parking lots, and they also will make sure that large gatherings don’t occur on the trails, he said.
Because trailhead parking lots will be closed, City Parks Director Brook Bench said, people will need to walk or bicycle onto the trails and park cars on nearby streets.
She said that Omaha has about 250 city parks and that there are 24 parks nearby that are not under city authority.
Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that he expects Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour to amend the county’s health measures and that those 24 parks will be regulated in the same manner as the city’s parks.
Large picnics in the parks also posed a problem last weekend, Schmaderer said. Big gatherings compelled Omaha police last Sunday to restrict entrance to Levi Carter Park for a while, he said.
“There will be an end to this,” Stothert said, “and we will recover and move forward.”
But right now everyone needs to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.
Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass County Health Department, said she has daily discussions with mayors and administrators in her territory. Guidelines have evolved, Schram said, because “every day we learn more and more about this” disease.
Caution tape wraps the playground at Stonybrook South Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, although the parks themselves remain open as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Photos: Omaha playgrounds and parks closed through April 30th
The playground at Levi Carter Park in Omaha on Saturday. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks, police on Sunday restricted access to Levi Carter to reduce traffic.
So why aren't golf courses also closed?
Because there is nothing risky when you are outside and at least 150 yards away from the group ahead or behind you. And know your playing partner and practice social distancing. It can be done. No need to be over militant, let logic prevail.
Please, let a LITTLE logic prevail. Today my wife and I drove to Flanagan lake, parked in the lot, unloaded our bikes, and road on the trail. Now we can’t do that? We weren’t close to anybody at all in that lot. It’s great if you live close to a trail, but we don’t. And we’re not a couple of “Lance Armstrongs” that we can ride to a trail where we can ride safely away from traffic.
You can still ride on the trails. It is quite evident that far too many Omaha citizens couldn't comply with the guidelines.
The city should close all residential roads except for residents, wider roads (more than 3 lanes) should have their outer lanes closed. All the street space should be used by people walking, biking, jogging in order to preserve social distance while remaining active.
Attica! Attica!!!
All violators of "Playground Closed" were brown. Signs only in English Just an observation of a fact.
As a general supporter of Mayor Stothert this is tough to say. This latest ham fisted, authoritarian PC driven closing of city parks because 5% of the city is comprised of selfish does not apply to me morons is just sad. Why not ticket the soccer coaches, hustle the dopes that were picnicking in a mob out of the area and close the problem parks until the end of April. No the answer is we law abiding (so far) plebs will just take a knee and have our quality of life compromised because well the problem is in charge not the Mayor. BTW this is why we will have the city and the state hosed up for months. So get used to it plebs.
