Firefighters do it. So do police, military and veterans groups.

Now a group of local nurses has formed an honor guard of their own to mark the service and commitment of their colleagues with a special ceremony at the time of their passing, typically at wakes and funerals.

Debra Zobel, the group’s founder and president, said the members of the Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard believe that nursing isn’t just a job but a lifelong calling, one they want to honor.

“Everybody is touched by a nurse sometime in their lifetime,” added Sheralyn Jarvis, the organization’s vice president. “We feel like we’ve given and given, and we just needed to give some honor back.”

A number of nurse honor guards are scattered across the United States, Zobel said, although there is no national organization uniting — or tracking — the groups. She and others plan to identify community leaders across Nebraska who would handle services in their areas. The first will come on line in Lincoln in March.

Sandy Byers, a nurse at Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs, started the Mercy Honor Guard in 2016. That group since has conducted more than 20 ceremonies, most in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa but including a couple in Omaha. Funeral directors typically refer families to the group.

“When we go to funerals and do this, it’s so meaningful for the family,” she said.

The Omaha group performs ceremonies within a 30-mile radius of the city. Families can request one through their funeral director or by contacting an honor guard member. The group also has a request form on its website, www.nebraskanursehonorguard.com.

There is no charge; the nonprofit group operates solely on donations.

An icon, a nurse’s cap with a cross, also is available for use in printed obituaries to mark nurses’ service.

On a recent Sunday night, Zobel, Jarvis and six other honor guard members gathered in a back room of Heafy-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler’s Bellevue funeral chapel as they prepared to honor the late Kathleen “Kathy” Enzolera, a former neonatal intensive care nurse at the Nebraska Medical Center.

Wearing traditional white uniforms, they donned red-and-blue capes and winged nurses’ caps. Enzolera’s ceremony would be the 17th performed by the group since it launched in November. The group numbers 20-plus practicing and retired nurses.

Vicky Nelson, Enzolera’s daughter, stopped in to thank the nurses before the ceremony.

“I thought it would be a great way to honor her because she loved being a nurse,” said Nelson, who also is a nurse. “She was very proud of it.”

Several of the nurses, in fact, had worked with Nelson. One, Ann Anderson, said the group has allowed a number of members to reconnect.

“We get more out of it than I think they do,” she said of the families. “We are just true blue for our profession.”

When it was time, the eight walked solemnly up the aisle of the chapel, carrying candles, and fanned out in front. One nurse laid a white rose as a tribute, another presented Enzolera’s family with a lamp like the one Florence Nightingale carried while tending wounded soldiers at night.

At the end came the final call, one a bit quieter than those traditionally given by police and military but just as profound. They rang a triangle and called out Enzolera’s name three times, releasing her from her duties.

julie.anderson@owh.com, 402-444-1066

twitter.com/julieanderson41

Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.

