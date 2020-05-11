We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The number of patients with the most serious cases of COVID-19 continues to grow at Omaha-area hospitals.

Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 38 patients in area hospitals who are ill with the disease were on a ventilator. As of last Monday, that number stood at 15, and the number has grown each day since then.

It’s unclear how many of those are local patients or patients who might have been transferred from elsewhere. Area hospitals report having 225 unused ventilators available.

In all, 96 patients were hospitalized locally with COVID-19 as of Saturday, according to the county.

One additional person, a woman older than 90, died over the weekend due to complications from COVID-19, county health officials said.

In Douglas County, 21 patients have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Douglas County on Monday reported 39 new cases, bringing its total to 1,635 cases.

But according to the Health Department, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported that the low number of new cases is due to a glitch in the laboratory reporting system.

