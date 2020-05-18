The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow at Omaha-area hospitals.
Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 137 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 10 patients in a day.
The Health Department said another 50 hospital patients are suspected of having COVID, bringing the hospital total to 187 confirmed or suspected cases.
As of May 1, area hospitals had 97 COVID cases — 54 confirmed and 43 suspected.
The number of serious cases has grown in that time, too. On May 1, area hospitals had 15 COVID patients on a ventilator; as of Sunday, that number stood at 44 patients.
Douglas County’s total number of COVID-19 cases grew by 64 to 2,478 in the latest report.
The vast majority of people with COVID-19 — 85% locally — are not hospitalized. A total of 418 people in Douglas County are confirmed to have recovered, but 24 people in the county have died.
___________________________________________________________
