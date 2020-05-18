-20200510_new_southo_ar02.JPGOMA0032965372

Mindee Swanson, a nurse practitioner, tests a man for COVID-19 at OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on May 8. 

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow at Omaha-area hospitals.

Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 137 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 10 patients in a day.

The Health Department said another 50 hospital patients are suspected of having COVID, bringing the hospital total to 187 confirmed or suspected cases.

As of May 1, area hospitals had 97 COVID cases — 54 confirmed and 43 suspected.

The number of serious cases has grown in that time, too. On May 1, area hospitals had 15 COVID patients on a ventilator; as of Sunday, that number stood at 44 patients.

Douglas County’s total number of COVID-19 cases grew by 64 to 2,478 in the latest report.

The vast majority of people with COVID-19 — 85% locally — are not hospitalized. A total of 418 people in Douglas County are confirmed to have recovered, but 24 people in the county have died.

___________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

jeff.robb@owh.com, 402-444-1128,

twitter.com/jeffreyrobb

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email