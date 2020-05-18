We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Two more deaths were reported and another 277 cases were added to Nebraska's coronavirus caseload on Monday, according to state officials.

Among Nebraska's recent deaths were an individual in Lancaster County, bringing total deaths there to six, local officials said. Ninety more cases were added to the Lincoln area caseload, bringing the total to 889 in Lancaster County.

Statewide, Nebraska's total cases rose to 10,625 and deaths rose to 125.

The number of COVID-19 patients continues to grow in the Omaha area as do the number of hospitalized patients.

Monday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that 137 patients are hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 10 patients in a day.

The Health Department said another 50 hospital patients are suspected of having COVID, bringing the hospital total to 187 confirmed or suspected cases.

As of May 1, area hospitals had 97 COVID cases — 54 confirmed and 43 suspected.

The number of serious cases has grown in that time, too. On May 1, area hospitals had 15 COVID patients on a ventilator; as of Sunday, that number stood at 44 patients.

Douglas County’s total number of COVID-19 cases grew by 64 to 2,478 in the latest report.

The vast majority of people with COVID-19 in Douglas County — 85% — are not hospitalized. A total of 418 people in Douglas County are confirmed to have recovered, but 24 people in the county have died.

