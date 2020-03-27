Kenney Gate Offutt

Offutt’s Health Protection Condition has been raised to level “Charlie,” the third-highest of five levels. That triggered the closure of the Kenney, or Flag, Gate on Fort Crook Road, and the suspension of visitor passes for all people who are not deemed “mission-essential.”

Offutt Air Force Base still reports no confirmed coronavirus cases in its community, but the 55th Wing is waiting for test results for “numerous” people who have self-isolated, according to a video on Offutt’s website.

“We do have numerous tests outstanding,” said Col. Gavin Marks, the wing commander, in a video posted Wednesday on his official Facebook page. “We are waiting on the results of several cases.”

Marks did not elaborate further, and Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman declined in a follow-up email to specify how many people had been tested, whether they are service members or civilians, or whether any of them have become ill.

“We are not going to get into the specific numbers as it is fluid and changes almost hourly,” Hansen said in an e-mail.

In a video last Sunday, Marks had said that an active-duty husband and wife had reported symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. He said they had self-quarantined and been tested.

It’s not clear how many of the people whose test results are pending are associated with the Offutt military couple.

In his statement, Hansen said “a number of individuals” are either in quarantine (if they have showed no symptoms) or in isolation (if they have shown symptoms).”

Across the military, 715 coronavirus cases had been reported as of Friday, an increase of 52 from the day before, according to the Military Times newspaper. They included 309 service members 134 civilians, 108 dependents and 62 contractors.

Marks also has raised Offutt’s Health Protection Condition to level “Charlie,” the third-highest of five levels.

It also led the 55th Force Support Squadron to close the remainder of recreational facilities at Offutt as of Saturday, as well as education and training and personnel offices.

Marks also announced plans to reduce manning to mission-essential personnel beginning early next week.

