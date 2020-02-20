Eleven of the 13 passengers under quarantine on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus have been confirmed positive for the novel coronavirus, Nebraska Medicine officials announced Thursday evening.
All 13 were tested after they arrived in Omaha on Monday after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday confirmed the results of the tests conducted by the Nebraska Public Health Laboratory, also on the UNMC campus. Two of the 13 tested negative for the illness, called COVID-19.
Three of the American travelers are being housed in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, and 10 are lodging in the separate National Quarantine Unit in the Davis Global Center near 42nd and Emile Streets.
Most of the travelers aren't showing symptoms of the respiratory condition. Symptoms include cough and fever but can worsen to a more serious illness. All three in the biocontainment unit were in stable condition.
Those who tested positive will have to remain in quarantine until they have two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.
Taylor Wilson, a Nebraska Medicine spokesman, said he did not know how long that might take. "I think this is uncharted territory," he said.
The 13 were among 328 Americans evacuated from the virus-stricken cruise ship. The 13 were known to have tested positive for or been exposed to the virus when they arrived in Omaha.
Two infected elderly passengers taken off the quarantined ship have died, Japan’s Health Ministry said Thursday. They became the first fatalities from the vessel.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Meantime, 57 Americans who have spent the past 14 days in a separate quarantine at Camp Ashland completed their final health checks Thursday morning. With a clean bill of health, they hugged and took selfies with health care workers at the camp and began catching commercial flights for home.
There is no connection between the 57 travelers who came from Wuhan, China and the 13 evacuated from the ship.
The 57 travelers, all of whom came to Omaha on Feb. 7 from the Wuhan area, are headed to spots across the country — from Seattle to New York, said Joe Smith, a spokesman for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About a quarter of the 57 had headed out of Omaha’s Eppley Airfield by late Thursday morning. Almost all were to be gone by Thursday night; the rest will trickle out Friday.
At Camp Ashland, a Nebraska National Guard camp about 30 miles southwest of Omaha, they were screened twice daily and have had no symptoms of the coronavirus.
“We started out with 57 healthy people,” Smith said, “and that’s what we ended up with.”
One woman in her 40s was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center for evaluation late last week after developing a cough. She twice tested negative for the coronavirus and was taken back to Camp Ashland on Saturday.
The departure of the 57 will close out a portion of the first federal quarantine in roughly 50 years.
For the 57, the process has been difficult and frustrating, Smith said, but they have proved to be resilient.
On Thursday, everyone was up early. After their final health check, the masks came off and the cameras came out for photos with the federal workers who have overseen their stay.
“It was selfies and high-fives,” Smith said.
A little girl presented a thank-you card to one of the federal workers who has led yoga sessions at the camp. In the card, the girl’s mother had drawn a picture of the worker doing yoga in a mask. Smith said the worker teared up when she saw it.
Because some people among the 57 had expressed concerns about negative attention that might come with their time in quarantine, there was no fanfare associated with their departure.
Most people at the airport appeared unconcerned. But at least one traveler was taking precautions. P.J. Caplan, a frequent traveler who was returning home to Augusta, Georgia, donned a mask. He also carried Clorox wipes and vitamin C tablets.
Caplan said doesn’t usually take such steps, but he will occasionally when influenza season is at its peak so he doesn’t bring germs home to his family.
“I just did this because I heard about the quarantine they’re doing in Omaha,” he said.
Smith, the CDC official, stressed that the 57 pose no threat to their fellow passengers or to the communities to which they’re returning.
“They’re ready to be normal people again,” he said. “They’re ready to be back to their lives.”
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
Photos: More people potentially exposed to coronavirus flown to Nebraska
1 of 22
Officials help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield into waiting vehicles from Nebraska Medicine.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials on Monday help passengers off a plane at Omaha's Eppley Airfield onto waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Police escort a van with passengers from a Kalitta Air flight at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Passengers who were helped off a plane Monday at Eppley Airfield got into waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement escorts Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles pull up to a Kalitta Air flight on Monday at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Medical personnel in protective gear help passengers off one of the two planes at Eppley Airfield that carried Americans who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship. They were taken in the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Two Kalitta Air specialized cargo planes are shown at Eppley Airfield on Monday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles carry American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast — and are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus — west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after helping to escort several vehicles to the center. The vehicles carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol vehicles sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several Nebraska Medicine vehicles from Omaha's Eppley Airfield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska State Patrol vehicle sits outside the Davis Global Center on Monday after troopers helped escort several vehicles to the building. The vehicles were carrying American citizens who had been on a cruise ship off Japan's coast. The Americans are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Some of the 13 Americans with a “high index of suspicion” for the new coronavirus travel by bus from Eppley to the med center campus. They were brought here because UNMC has an “ideal venue” for them: the newly opened National Quarantine Unit.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska Medicine SUV sits at the garage door at the Davis Global Center on Monday. The vehicle carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles head west on the Storz Expressway to the Davis Global Center carrying American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Law enforcement vehicles escort Nebraska Medicine vehicles off Interstate 480 at the 30th and Dodge Streets exit, headed for the Davis Global Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vehicles headed west on the Storz Expressway on Monday to the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center after helping to escort several vehicles that contained American citizens to the Nebraska Medical Center campus. The Americans were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska State Patrol troopers sit outside the Davis Global Center on the UNMC campus Monday. They helped escort several vehicles that carried American citizens who were on a cruise ship off Japan's coast and who are considered to be at high risk of having been exposed to the novel coronavirus. The troopers had just directed the FedEx van away from the building.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Crews in protective gear help passengers off a plane Monday at Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The passengers got onto the waiting Nebraska Medicine vehicles.
Julie Anderson is a medical reporter for The World-Herald. She covers health care and health care trends and developments, including hospitals, research and treatments. Follow her on Twitter @JulieAnderson41. Phone: 402-444-1066.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I wonder if the Mayor is trying to get rid of some of the opposition!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.