One of the three people who were in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit with coronavirus has been transferred back to the National Quarantine Unit, Nebraska Medicine officials said Monday.
Eleven of the 13 people who came to Omaha last week after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Japan tested positive following their arrival. Two tested negative for the novel virus.
By the end of last week, three of the 13 were being treated in the biocontainment unit. The other 10 were in the separate quarantine unit. Now the count is back to 11 in quarantine and two in biocontainment.
Most of the travelers weren't showing symptoms of the respiratory condition, now known as COVID-19, last week. Symptoms can include cough and fever but can worsen to a more serious illness.
Dr. Mark Rupp, an infectious disease physician with Nebraska Medicine, said the quarantine unit can provide "chicken soup stage" care, including over-the-counter medications and fluids.
But those who need additional care, including some with other health conditions, can end up in the biocontainment unit. Situated in the Nebraska Medical Center, rooms in the unit are equipped as hospital rooms. Moving between the two, Rupp said, is "fairly fluid."
Nebraska Medicine now is posting daily updates at www.nebraskamed/COVID. Monday, the health system planned to launch an internal virtual town hall so the 13 can communicate with each other.
Rupp said officials are "very confident" of their ability to contain the virus within both units. Both are secure facilities and have engineering controls, such as negative air pressure and special filters, designed to contain agents such as the coronavirus.
The medical staff monitoring and caring for the 13 are wearing protective gear, including gowns, gloves, respirators and face shields to protect them and the public, said Rupp, professor and chief of UNMC's infectious diseases division.
The two people who tested negative for coronavirus could leave quarantine when their 14-day mandatory seclusion period is up March 2.
Those who tested positive will have to remain in quarantine until their symptoms improve and they have two negative tests taken at least 24 hours apart. Rupp said officials do not know how long that will take.
The 13 are among 35 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the United States.
The World Health Organization said Monday that the outbreak, which has spread from China to several nations in Asia, the Middle East and Europe, is not yet a pandemic. However, officials advised countries to prepare for its arrival in case.
Significant increases in the number of cases have occurred in South Korea and Italy, where public events are being canceled in order to limit the virus' spread.
Rupp said health officials in the United States are hoping the forewarning they have had has allowed them to get ahead of the virus.
Still, hospitals, which all have plans for handling pandemic influenza, should be dusting off and updating those documents.
"This is a new virus for us. There are clearly some things we're starting to understand better, there are clearly still some unanswered questions," Rupp said. "But I do think we need to take it seriously."
