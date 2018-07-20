Despite avocado's good qualities, it is possible to have too much of a good thing.
Avocado serves as an excellent source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fat and provides a healthy dose of fiber, potassium and antioxidants. But even healthy fats are calorie-dense, and, when eaten in excess, will lead to unwanted weight gain.
Consider these five tips to gain the health benefits of avocados without overdoing it.
Mind your portion.
Most of us need around 70 grams of fat per day between three meals and two snacks. That equals about 15-20 grams per meal and 5-10 grams per snack. A half of an avocado contains 21 grams of fat. With these amounts in mind, you may need to eat a smaller portion of avocado to make room for other fats in the meal. Sure, avocado tastes great with cheese, bacon and sour cream, but this combination brings in over half the fat you need each day in one sitting.
Stretch out guac.
Who does not love a good guacamole? However, staying within the recommended serving of ¼ cup can prove to be a real challenge. Make your own guacamole at home, and add in a low-calorie tomato and onion, which allows for a few more dips of indulgence.
Mix it in.
Cube and combine an avocado into fruit salsas and green salads; use as a topping for bruschetta; or mix with diced shrimp or shredded chicken and serve on tostadas. This approach gives nice flavor and texture to your food but minimizes the amount of fat.
Blend it up.
One of my favorite summer smoothies is a chocolate avocado milkshake. This creamy chocolate smoothie is spoon-worthy and can serve as dessert. The recipe makes two 150-calorie servings. A serving works well as a snack, or drink the whole smoothie as a small, energizing meal.
To try this smoothie at home, blend the following ingredients:
½ avocado
1 frozen banana
¼ cup plain, low-fat Greek yogurt
½ cup low-fat milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
Spread it on.
A soft, ripe avocado spreads perfectly on toast. Use 2 tablespoons avocado in place of mayonnaise on your turkey sandwich, or spread avocado on warm toast as a healthy way to start the day. If you would like to have eggs with your avocado toast, scramble one whole egg with two whites to balance the fat in the meal.
