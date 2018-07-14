Breakfast is exactly what it says. It is the first meal where we “break” the overnight “fast” after sleeping. It sets the tone for the entire day.
A balanced breakfast kick-starts our metabolism, keeps hunger under control throughout the day and prevents overeating at night.
An unbalanced breakfast could be too low in calories, lack sufficient protein, contain highly processed carbs or be too high in fat. These less-than-the-best breakfast choices cause increased mid-morning hunger, low energy levels and poor concentration.
Many individuals skip breakfast, because they do not feel hungry. More often than not, these individuals have formed the habit of eating most of their calories at night, causing them to not feel hungry in the morning.
Eating too much at night can lead to:
» Unwanted weight gain
Even 100 extra calories a day leads to 10 pounds of weight gain per year. Skipping breakfast is an ineffective approach to weight loss that doesn’t save you calories. It only leads to increased hunger as the day goes on, which leads to overeating in the evening.
» The development of heartburn and indigestion
Eating the majority of your calories in the later part of the day does not allow adequate time to digest food properly before laying down to sleep. Spreading your calories out more evenly through the day can eliminate these symptoms. Eating three small meals and two to three snacks helps ease digestion and improves appetite control.
» Less quality sleep
Extra weight over time can result in the development of sleep apnea, making it much more difficult to get a quality night of rest. Add in heartburn from eating too late at night, and you can forget about a restful night of sleep altogether. A balanced breakfast can make all the difference. Choose whole grains for added protein and fiber; fruits and vegetables for antioxidants and fiber; and dairy products, nuts, or eggs/egg whites for protein and fat.
At breakfast, aim to include at least three food groups.
» Whole-grain cereal, low-fat milk and berries
» Low-fat yogurt, granola and a banana
» 2 eggs with 1 cup spinach and whole-wheat English muffin
Take breakfast from home to go, instead of grabbing something at a convenient store or coffee shop.
» Pack dry cereal, a piece of fruit and a to-go cup of milk to eat at the office.
» Grab a granola bar, yogurt tube and banana on your way out the door.
» Make an egg, spinach, and tomato breakfast sandwich on whole-grain toast.
Begin with a small breakfast if you tend to eat more of your calories at night. Over the course of a few days, increase your morning meal to include between 400 and 500 calories of nutritious foods . Breakfast makes a difference, and you deserve to get your day off to a great start.
