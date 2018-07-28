Young athletes need nutrients not only for sports performance, but also to keep up with their growth and development. The following list includes natural foods that contain vitamins and minerals for growth; nutrients needed before, during and after exercise; and antioxidants, in appropriate concentrations, that help the young athlete recover fully. These foods are easily found right in your neighborhood grocery store at a price that will fit every budget.
Before exercise
Coffee
This natural, antioxidant rich brew is an effective, sugar-free way to boost athletic performance. Coffee contains caffeine, a natural central nervous system stimulant that mentally gets an athlete in the game. In addition, caffeine initiates the release of fatty acids into the bloodstream, which serve as an energy source during exercise.
For best results, drink one or two 6-ounce mugs of black coffee 30-60 minutes prior to competition.
During exercise
Bananas
During exercise, it is recommended to choose foods that contain at least two different sources of sugar to facilitate quick absorption. A banana contains glucose, fructose and sucrose, which make it a fast-absorbing, efficient fuel source both before and during exercise. Bananas also provide 422 mgs of potassium, an important electrolyte that helps maintain efficient muscle contraction. Cut a banana into thirds and eat a small piece every 20-30 minutes during long training sessions to stay fueled.
Oranges
Like bananas, oranges contain glucose, fructose and sucrose, allowing for quick absorption and a nutritious energy boost on the field. One large orange provides 100 percent of the daily need for vitamin C, which enhances immune function. A strong immune system fights off illnesses and upper respiratory infections that, if severe, can hinder an athlete’s performance over an entire season. Section a large orange into three to four pieces and enjoy a few slices between periods or during timeouts.
After exercise
Coconut water
Considered nature’s sports drink, coconut water is produced naturally in young coconuts around 6-7 months of age. Numerous commercial rehydration formulas have hit the market over the past decade, however naturally made coconut water contains more sodium, potassium and magnesium for electrolyte replenishment without the added sugars of the commercial products. Sip on a cool glass of natural coconut water in place of water 2-3 hours after a hard workout to rehydrate effectively.
Milk
The high-quality protein found in a cold glass of milk consists of 20 percent whey and 80 percent casein protein. This balance of protein results in a slower-digesting protein that elevates the amount of amino acids available in the blood stream, which, ultimately helps with recovery. Whey protein also contains the essential branched chain amino acids, which help with protein synthesis. Milk also provides natural carbohydrates in the form of milk sugars called lactose. After a hard workout, a 12-ounce glass of low-fat milk with a banana provides much needed carbohydrates, protein and antioxidants to naturally recover well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.