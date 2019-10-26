Pumpkin spice is nice. However, this time of year, there is an overlooked fruit that can add just as much spice to your fall fixings: the humble pear.
There are over 10 types of pears, and just like apples, they vary in their color, flavor and texture.
Green or red Anjou pears make up over 30% of the pear market in the United States. These pears tend to stay true to their color as they ripen, which makes them a pretty pear for entertaining.
Bartlett pears are your classic pear, consistent in sweetness and juiciness and commonly found. Its color varies as it ripens from green to golden yellow.
Bosc pears have a richer flavor and a distinct golden skin. This pear has a longer season starting in September through the winter to late spring.
Comice pears are a round, French pear with a blush of red over their green skin. They have a sweet yet buttery flesh that makes them a perfect match with cheese.
Forelle pears are sweet and crisp. The green pears take on a red glow on one side as they ripen, resembling the skin of the fresh water trout.
Seckel pears’ peak season is October through February, and they are very small. Their short season and small size often causes them to be overlooked in the produce section.
Starkrimson pears are based out of Oregon and Washington, and have a shorter season, from August to January. These delicate, dark-red pears ripen to a bright crimson when ready to eat. Slightly less sweet, they make a nice addition to salads or can be served as an afternoon snack.
Asian pears, often referred to as “apple pears” due to their apple shape, are crisp, sweet and juicy, and have a deep golden color. This variety ripens on the tree, so they are typically ready to eat upon purchase.
Concorde pears are slow to ripen and are a picture-perfect green that takes on a flush of pink when ready to eat. This popular pear brings a hint of vanilla flavor that is versatile for snacking, baking or as a bright addition to salads.
Nutritionally, one medium-sized pear provides about 100 calories, 12% of your daily value for vitamin C, 10% vitamin K and 6% potassium. Each pear provides about 6 grams of fiber and a variety of antioxidants such as carotenoids, flavonols and anthocyanins, depending on their color.
The most effective measure of a pear’s ripeness is to “check the neck.” Hold the pear in your hand and press firmly on the neck just below the stem with your thumb. A ripe pear will give under the pressure, but still feel firm in your hand.
Pears pair beautifully with cheese and wine. This season, look beyond just pumpkin and consider the following pairings, inspired by USApears.org, for fresh ideas on entertaining.
Red Anjou pear with fresh goat cheese and a sweet Riesling.
Bosc pear with aged cheddar and a Pinot Gris.
Comice pear with Brie and Reisling.
Bartlett pear with sharp Bleu cheese and Sauternes.
Green Anjou pear with Fromager d’Affinois and a Malbec.
Starkrimson pear with Pepperjack cheese and Cabernet Sauvignon.
Niki Kubiak is a sports-certified registered dietitian, competitive runner and owner of Niki Kubiak Sports Nutrition and Weight Loss. She blogs regularly for livewellnebraska.com.
Benson Park, 7028 Military Ave., is a 217-acre park that includes a playground, a lake, a pavilion and a scenic picnic area. One of the top features of Benson Park is its spray ground, popular among kids and families during the summer.
Elmwood Park, 6700 Elmwood Park Road, is a historic park that has a city pool, golf course, picnic areas, sports areas and playground. One of its highlights is scenic walking trails, along with its proximity to the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus.
Flanagan Park, near 168th and Fort Streets, is Omaha’s newest park and lake. It features a 220-acre lake people can fish, and 475 acres of parkland, as well as cycling and walking trails. This lake will also feature around the Flanagan Lake trail the popular “Take A Seat” benches, which used to belong at the Gene Leahy Mall.
Fontenelle Park is a 108-acre public park at 4575 Ames Ave. Fontenelle Park has a popular lagoon, playground and long, meandering paths. Two basketball courts, four tennis courts and two football fields join a nine-hole golf course to host sports throughout the park.
Hanscom Park, 3201 Woolworth Ave., is the oldest park in Omaha. You'll find it across the street from President Ford’s birth site. Hanscom received a brand new playground in 2017. Other features of the park include a greenhouse, dog park, tennis facility and pool.
Levi Carter Park, 3100 Abbott Drive, was named after one of Omaha's original industrialists, Levi Carter. Carter Lake provides opportunities for water skiing, fishing and boating. The park has baseball fields, football fields and basketball courts, as well as paths, picnic areas, shelters, restrooms, a pavilion and lots of open space. Levi Carter also has a playground and splash pad.
Memorial Park, 6005 Underwood Ave., is known for its beautiful rose garden, rolling green lawns and historical monuments. Another perk of the park is its location to UNO’s campus and Dodge Street. During the year there are also numerous events held at the park, such as concerts, the annual lighting of the WWII colonnade and the Veterans Shine On event.
Pacific Preserve is Omaha’s hidden gem, according to the parks department. Located at 162nd and Pacific Streets, this park provides a haven for pollinators and other wildlife. It also offers walking trails where people can enjoy a nature haven tucked away from the suburban area.
Seymour Smith Park is an urban park near 68th and Harrison Streets. The park has an all-play playground, which is accessible to kids with disabilities. It also has recreational athletic facilities, including a baseball field, football pitches, disc golf, tennis courts and a recreational skate park. The baseball field hosts American Legion Baseball and the UNO Mavericks. It also features a soap box derby track, a trap and skeet shooting range and a skate park.
Named for the Ponca leader, Standing Bear Park and lake is at 6404 N. 132nd St. The day-use facility offers a playground, fishing, no-wake boating, 3.3 miles of hiking and bicycling trails, a field for radio-controlled model airplanes, a picnic area and picnic shelters.
Tranquility Park, 12222 West Maple Road, is a 340-acre park with eight baseball fields, 17 soccer fields and 24 tennis courts. Other services include shelters, restrooms, a playground and lots of open spaces. The Tranquility Park Mountain Bike Trail, the first authorized off-road bicycle motocross trail in an Omaha park, is a six-mile course available to mountain bikers.
Zorinsky Lake Park, near 156th and F Streets, has more than 255 acres with two playgrounds, baseball diamonds, soccer fields, a football field, hiking and bicycling trails and a universally-accessible fishing dock. Zorinsky is also home to one of Omaha’s most popular swimming pools.
What better way to enjoy the outdoors than spending time at a park? Pack up your family or friends and head to one of these 20 local spots, among the most popular in the city, according to the Omaha Parks Department.
