As temperatures rise outside, our bodies naturally suppress our appetites, because digestion creates heat.
With stifled appetites, our interest in planning and preparing meals declines, and the desire to eat healthy often falls to the wayside.
Use the summer heat as motivation to try new foods, lighten your typical fare and make the most of fresh, seasonal produce. In addition, switching up a few pantry staples can make meal prep extra easy with no cooking required.
To start, use simple pantry-based proteins such as:
» Canned black or pinto beans
» Smoked salmon
» Canned tuna or chicken
Second, shop weekly to keep fresh produce well stocked. My produce must-haves include:
» Leafy greens, like spinach
» Tomatoes
» Cucumbers
» Carrots
» Red or green peppers
» Avocados
» Fresh fruits
Third, keep ready-to-go whole grains on hand like:
» Crackers
» Flat breads or tortillas
» Breads and rolls
Finally, for that touch of gourmet, do not forget :
» Hummus
» Feta cheese
» Low-fat cottage cheese
With these basic ingredients, you can throw together satisfying salads, wraps and flat breads that require little effort but offer big flavor. Find inspiration with the following meal ideas, and then mix and match your own versions based on what you have on hand.
Salmon and Avocado Wasabi Wrap
Sushi lovers, this gourmet wrap is fancy enough for company but quick to make. Cool the heat of the wasabi with a fresh fruit salad topped with an orange ginger dressing. What to drink? Iced green tea, of course.
Ingredients for one wrap:
½ large ripe avocado
1 to 2 teaspoon wasabi, to taste
Sea salt, to taste
1 large whole-wheat tortilla wrap
4 to 5 slices of smoked salmon
Handful of baby spinach
Directions: Mash the avocado in a bowl with the wasabi and sea salt. Spread the avocado wasabi mixture over the tortilla. Layer with salmon and spinach. Roll it up.
Fruit salad with orange-ginger dressing
Ingredients:
½ cup orange juice
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1-2 teaspoons honey
4 cups diced fruit such as cantaloupe, grapes, strawberries and pineapple
Directions: Mix orange juice, ginger and honey. Dice fruit and pour orange juice mixture over the fruit. Serve.
Naan Veggie Pizza
Most kids like the soft texture of naan, making this quick-to-make pizza a hit for the whole family. Serve with red grapes .
Ingredients for one pizza:
Naan flat bread
⅓ cup hummus
1 small tomato, seeded and chopped
½ cup cucumber, chopped
2 tablespoons black olives, sliced
2 tablespoons feta cheese
Directions: Spread hummus over naan. Spread chopped vegetables, olives and feta cheese over the hummus. Slice into 4 pieces.
Spinach and Black Bean Salad
When mixed, this salad is not the prettiest, but it is one of my favorite summer meals. The cottage cheese makes this salad filling and refreshing, while the black beans add flavor, antioxidants and texture. Serve with a side of whole-grain crackers, and a glass of fruit-infused ice water.
Ingredients for one serving:
2 cups green spinach leaves
½ cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
1 medium carrot, sliced
1 small tomato, seeded and chopped
⅓ cup, green or red pepper, chopped
Directions: Mix all ingredients in a bowl. The cottage cheese serves as both the dressing and a boost of protein making this salad filling and delicious.
